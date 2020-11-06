The challenges of high school football during a pandemic

Delaware high school football is now underway across the state. Konner Metz talked to coaches around the state to see how they and their teams are handling football in COVID times.



Patrick LaPorte/THE

REVIEW

High school football in Delaware began in late October after several months of planning by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA).

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

One year ago, most high school football teams in Delaware were playing the final games of the regular season. The ten-game schedule was near 80% complete across the state.

Fast forward to this year, and the games have just begun. On Sept. 10, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) reinstated high school sports this fall, reversing course on their previous decision to hold fall sports during the spring season.

Safety and scheduling conditions were applied to all fall sports, including football. All players, coaches, staff and spectators have to wear masks or face coverings. Meanwhile, teams are slated to play seven games during the regular season.

However, this unorthodox schedule created major issues for Salesianum School, the only Division 1 team that is a private school. Since Salesianum is not a part of the Blue Hen Conference — which is made up of all public high schools — finding seven teams to play in-state became a concern.

The school’s President, Brendan Kennealey, threatened an injunction against the DIAA if the matter was not resolved. Fortunately for all parties involved, a seven-game schedule came to fruition.

Salesianum was able to schedule two Pennsylvania teams in Malvern Prep and Lansdale Catholic. Then, the Blue Hen Conference allowed Hodgson Vo-Tech and St. Georges Tech to match up against Salesianum later this season.

This fortune in fixing the schedule allowed Delaware high school football to continue uninterrupted. Nonetheless, challenges remain in the realm of health and safety due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Woodbridge High School has already faced these challenges head on. On the day of their opening matchup against Milford High School, the school was shut down immediately because of a COVID-19 case outbreak.

With the school and its football team temporarily shut down, ripple effects will be felt by other Delaware schools that were planning to play Woodbridge at the beginning of the football season.

In addition to the obstacles faced in safety, the late start to the football season has presented other issues on and off the field. St. Mark’s High School head coach Joe Wright mentions the loss of “summer conditioning” as one of the hurdles his team has had to overcome early this year.

“We had to change up the way we practice a little bit to build that conditioning back in,” Wright said.

With practice not beginning until Sept. 28, teams faced a faster preseason timeline than ever before. Wright also mentioned that this late start to practice has raised difficulties for his team on the offensive side of the ball.

“Losing preseason practice made it challenging for the passing game to evolve, especially breaking in a new quarterback,” Wright said.

Brandywine High School head coach Isaiah Mays echoed this concern of getting the passing game acclimated on such short notice.

“Our quarterback didn’t get a chance to do any summer work against other competition,” Mays said. “His first time playing against another opponent was our first game.”

Further, Mays mentioned the pandemic has limited or eliminated fundraising, summer camps and distribution of information to incoming freshmen at the school.

On the bright side, both coaches expressed optimism in regards to the player response during such a unique season.

“We’ve kept a good mentality … our kids stayed connected even though we couldn’t physically be out there, we did Zoom calls and things like that,” Mays said about his team. “I think it brought our team closer together in that regard.”

Wright noted the focus his coaching staff is putting on the emphasis of safety protocol. He said that his players know they have to make “sacrifices to play Friday nights,” and said his team has been “doing a great job with [those sacrifices].”

Another sacrifice players and families across the state have had to make is in-person attendance. Spectators are limited or not allowed at the majority of games. For the seniors, this can especially be heartbreaking, given their last high school games played may come without the full support of family and friends.

However, Coach Mays is proud of his seniors for their response as the team has started off the season.

“Our seniors bought into the program, they bought into our ‘Push The Sled’ mantra,” Mays said. “[They] stepped up to the plate [and] really tried to make sure that the other kids understand what we have to do.”

Wright echoed the same sentiment about his seniors at St. Mark’s.

“They’re just very grateful to have a season; I think they’re so amped up, and they’re flying around,” Wright said. “We have a great group and great senior leadership.”

Wright went on to talk about the added pressures COVID-19 has had on his seniors.

“We tell the seniors every year, [they] have ten games to make a lasting impression on this program,” Wright said. “These guys are taking that to heart because they know they have seven games.”

St Mark’s, Brandywine and all Delaware high school football teams will continue playing through early December. Then, they will await to see how the DIAA handles the 2020 tournament.