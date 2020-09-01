The class of 2024 prepares for an unconventional start

​

Since February, coronavirus has foiled many incoming students’ expectations of a campus experience for the Fall 2020 semester.​

In February, the university boasted a record number of applications at 33,046 students seeking to be a part of the class of 2024. Since then, coronavirus has foiled many incoming students’ expectations of a campus experience for the Fall 2020 semester.

Even though many schools across the country decided to hold their classes entirely online, many incoming freshmen deferred admission, opting to take a gap year rather than complete the semester online.

While official admissions statistics still have yet to be released, the size of the class of 2024 may no longer reflect the previous record-breaking number of applications. Statistics will be released in September, after the add/drop period is over.

Although some students decided to take a gap year, others planned to remain enrolled for the fall semester. Incoming freshman and art conservation major Lisa Clifford did not factor coronavirus into her decision to attend the university in the fall.

“I was just thinking about the next four years and not really the next one,” Clifford said.

Clifford chose the university for its art conservation major and its World Scholars Program. Rather than boarding a plane to Rome, however, Clifford prepares to take online classes from her home in Pennsylvania. She hopes to travel abroad during the Spring 2021 semester.

Many members of the incoming freshmen class had to complete their final year of high school online and are already accustomed to taking classes from home.

“I’m definitely getting ready to compare it to my high school experience online, and I can tell that it’s going to be different,” Clifford said.

Despite the consistency of an online format, many incoming freshmen may still experience a stark transition from high school to college.

Like many freshmen who are taking classes from home, Clifford is looking forward to an on-campus college experience. She worries that because of the online format of her classes, she will not be able to take advantage of the social environment typically offered in a campus setting.

Although Clifford did not plan to begin college with a semester at home, she is sympathetic to the university and its decision to hold most classes online.

“I definitely understand why we are online and how it’s going to be a safer environment for most people,” Clifford said.

Unlike Clifford, some incoming freshmen were offered an opportunity to live on campus. For some, such as freshman music education major Abigail Murray, it is because their majors require in-person classes. Murray decided not to defer admission because there was a chance she would have to re-audition for the School of Music.

“I guess I’m just trying to make the best of a weird situation,” Murray said. “I’m thankful that I get to be on campus, and I’m thankful I get to have a more real college experience than some of my other peers are having when they’re strictly at home.”

Although she is thankful for her opportunity to live on campus, Murray is concerned about how coronavirus will affect her semester.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking, I think because of all the news that’s been coming out from other campuses and just the videos I’ve seen of people not taking precautions that are necessary,” Murray said. “So I’m hoping that when I get to campus everyone will be safe. I know that I’m going to do my part to be safe.”

Like Murray, freshman Evan Ciecko will also be spending his Fall semester on campus. As an exercise science major, Ciecko does not have any in-person classes. However, his position on the university’s swimming and diving team gave him the opportunity to live with other athletes on North Campus.

Despite his status as a Delaware resident, Ciecko said that it is easier to commute to training sessions when living on campus. Although he is living on campus as a student athlete, Ciecko will not be able to swim for at least a couple of weeks. There is still uncertainty about how his season will proceed.

Ciecko believes that living on campus will provide him a greater sense of normalcy and thinks a change in location will be beneficial to his work ethic and ability to focus.

“I’m kind of glad I have that opportunity even though it might not be like what it normally was,” Ciecko said. “It will provide me a different space, and because last year I finished high school online, so I was doing all my work either in my basement or my room; and then it would kind of be like the same thing this year.”

Ciecko decided not to take a gap year because of his commitment to the swimming and diving team. Further, as an aspiring physical therapist, Ciecko did not want to delay his entry into the workforce.

Ciecko also commented on the university’s decision to hold most classes virtually. He said that as a freshman, this decision does not affect him much because he does not need to take “super hard high-level classes.”

“I think it’s frustrating, but I think it’s the right choice,” Ciecko said. “Even though it’s not ideal for some people, it’s doing what’s going to protect the most people.”