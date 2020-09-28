The Constitution of yesterday and today: Experts gather over Zoom to discuss amendments and voting rights under the backdrop of racial justice

​

​Laura Matusheski/THE REVIEW

​On Thursday, Sept. 17, the university’s History Club hosted their second annual panel discussion titled “Conversation on the Past, Present & Future of the Constitution & Delaware” via Zoom. Pictured here is Dr. Alison Parker.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the university’s History Club hosted their second annual panel discussion titled “Conversation on the Past, Present & Future of the Constitution & Delaware” via Zoom. Featuring prominent academics, policymakers and lawyers, the panel was moderated by Professor Dael Norwood and covered two topics of discussion: the Constitution and Civil Rights and Current State and Federal Implications in the first and second halves of the panel respectively.

This event was held in commemoration of Constitution Day, a nationwide observance of the 1787 signing of the historic document, first ratified in Delaware. As the oldest and shortest written charter of any government in the world, the Constitution continues to guarantee the rights and freedoms of the American people.

Panelists Dr. John Martin, Dr. Alison Parker and Dr. Wayne Batchis introduced the history of the Reconstruction amendments, as well as how they have evolved in a variety of constitutional and legislative advances since this defining period of American history.

Assistant Professor of political science at the university’s Wilmington campus, Martin said he wants to break the mold in how the Reconstruction amendments are deemed as political.

“Beyond the political equality that the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments attempted to establish, I believe this is also where we begin to broaden our idea of liberty and equality beyond a narrow political definition to include all those things that society has to offer,” Martin said.

Batchis, a professor of political science and legal studies at the university, highlighted how the intersection of politics and government can have an effect on one’s vote.

“Yes, they’re [politics and government] are often imagined as separate from politics, and to some extent they certainly are,” Batchis said. “But interpretation is inherent in their [judges’] job, and interpretation requires judgement. If you want your vision to be better represented, you have to take an active role in civic life. You have to participate. You have to vote.”

Laura Matusheski/THE REVIEW

​Pictured here is Dr. John Martin, one of the panelists during the first half of the event.​

In the second half, panelists Mike Brickner, Professor Theodore J. Davis Jr. and Professor Judith Ritter joined the conversation to discuss the current issue areas of voting rights and criminal justice reform, as well as how both the state and federal governments have addressed these vital issues in recent years.

Professor of law at Widener University Delaware Law School, Ritter explained the importance of recognizing the inequities of the justice system as something that is intrinsic to the system itself and how this disproportionately affects people of color.

“Only if we acknowledge that’s the case will we really be able to make any headway into having the kinds of reform that could actually improve the chances of having fewer exonerations every so many years and not getting wrongful convictions in the first place,” Ritter said.

Mike Brickner, the executive director of the Delaware chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, highlighted the significance of how even today, those convicted of crime — especially people of color — are disproportionately affected by their ineligibility to vote in Presidential elections.

“And if we look at what really needs to change in American elections, it’s not just protecting those who are disenfranchised,” Brickner said. “But it’s getting the people who are eligible to vote feel like they have some sort of say and that the system is listening to them.”