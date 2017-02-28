“The Elephant Man”: The importance of kindness



The REP’s newest production, “The Elephant Man,” touches on themes of kindness and understanding.

Actor Michael Gotch enters the stage, legs, arms, fingers, head and spine contorted in such a position that he is at the brink of hurting his body. The only thing assisting him in his disfigured stride is a walking cane.

As the character of Joseph Merrick in the Resident Ensemble Players’ newest production “The Elephant Man,” Gotch must portray the role of the historical figure whose severe deformities left his appearance as something to gawk at by the rest of society.

“The Elephant Man,” will run from March 2-19 in the Thompson Theatre at the Roselle Center for the Arts. The production portrays the life of Joseph Merrick and his journey from freak show star to a socialized member of London in the Victorian era, thanks to the help of surgeon Dr. Frederick.

The script is based on true historical events of Joseph Merrick, but the playwright does take some “dramatic liberty and license with facts to make it a play as opposed to documentary,” Gotch says.

Gotch says the challenge in his character came in accurately portraying the disabilities of the Elephant Man with no makeup assistance.

“When you’re dealing with a person who actually existed you have to have some kind of fidelity to what was true,” Gotch says. “He had a very specific way he had to speak because his mouth and face were so deformed it didn’t produce sound the way you and I did.”

Sandy Robbins, the director of the REP, says he tries to assign each actor with a character that he or she will align best with.

“When you have a resident company you want them to be different each time,” Robbins says. “It’s not just what will fit, it’s what will surprise the audience about the actor.”

Throughout the play, which is comprised of 22 short scenes, the characters exemplify the pertinent theme of kindness and how one’s actions can affect another person.

Actress Elizabeth Heflin, who plays the role of Madge Kendal, says her favorite line in the play is when Joseph Merrick says, “Before I started meeting people I never had these thoughts that I have now because I didn’t have anyone to think them for.”

“You get yourself, who you are, through your relationships with other people,” Heflin says. “That means you have to kind of lay down your preconceptions of other people.”

Gotch says that many characters in the play projected their own self-images onto the Elephant Man when visiting him. For example, a person who views him or herself as very generous will look at the Elephant Man as a charity case. Other people saw the Elephant Man as a reflection of their own inability to fit into the societal standards.

“The play asks the audience to consider how and when in our lives [have we felt] like that outsider,” Gotch says.

Touching on topics, such as body dysmorphia and isolation, “The Elephant Man,” pushes its audience to consider these relevant themes and how one person can change the way in which he or she acts toward an outsider.

“This play asks the question ‘how does one be kind in a world where we’re not altogether organized to be kind?’” Robbins says.

Gotch says that a major take away from the play is that underneath what looked like a scary, monstrous being, was in fact an intelligent and creative human. By looking past the exterior and understanding the emotional depths of the Elephant Man, the characters found an individual much like themselves.

“It seems to me like if you read or watch the news, kindness isn’t a particularly strong element in our culture at the moment,” Robbins says. “This is a play about how critical kindness is and how difficult it sometimes is to be kind.”