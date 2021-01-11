The Hens Half Court Podcast: Women’s basketball is hot through four conference games, Men’s squad hit with the injury plague

After four games in less than a week, Delaware women's basketball is riding high, going 4-0 and sits atop the CAA standings. On the flip side, the men struggle to stay healthy, losing more players to injury in it's first and only game at William and Mary. The sports staff discusses the women's conference title hopes and the men's struggle to stay healthy in the upcoming weeks.