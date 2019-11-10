The Honors Program and forced triples in Redding



Redding Hall, the dorm for the Honors Program.



An influx of students enrolled in the Honors Program this academic year.

The Honors Program is an opportunity open to students of any major. It values “academically talented and motivated students” and gives them peer mentors, Honors advisement and close connections to faculty and alumni, among other benefits.

As a result of the high number of students, Redding Hall, the dorm used exclusively for freshmen Honors students, needed to create forced triple rooms. Most of the rooms are designed as doubles, but due to the influx of students they needed more space for students.

Michael Chajes, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and the director of the Honors Program, elaborated about his thoughts on the aftermath of the influx.

According to Chajes, forced triples are common across campus, but the residence halls try to be mindful of their limited space.

Hannah Messick, a freshman neuroscience major, is enrolled in the Honors Program. She said that she enjoys the Honors Program and the aforementioned resources she has access to, but noticed the phenomenon of a surplus of forced triples.

“I requested a double [room] actually, one of my roommates, [she] and I picked each other,” Messick said. “Our other roommate was random so she got placed with us.”

Messick said that, depending upon the orientation of the furniture, space can be an issue. She said she was fortunate in that the three of them “lofted the beds and put the desks underneath.” Messick’s room does not contain dressers, which helped to maximize the space.

“As far as the influx of people I don’t think it’s overcrowded,” Messick said. “I just noticed that there’s a lot of forced triples.”

Messick said that she did not find the Honors Program much different than her high school curriculum with the only major difference being three or four classes per day instead of seven.

“I came from a college preparatory school, so I already had a pretty large workload,” Messick said. “So coming into the Honors Program, I feel that I’m used to the amount of work because I’ve been prepared to deal with it.”

“[The program] has been around for 43 years,” Chajes said. “I would even say it’s one of the best regarded programs in the country.”

The program was co-founded by the late Burnaby Munson, a chemistry professor at the university and the namesake for the Munson Fellows.

According to Chajes, the Munson Fellows is a program in which upper-division students mentor freshman honors students, help them stay on track academically and help them adjust to life at the university.

Typically, Honors classes are smaller and require more in-depth discussions with the professor, Chajes said.

Honors students sometimes have hybrid classes in which they take classes with non-honors students, but have separate assignments.

They must also take a colloquium, a “three-credit writing-intensive interdisciplinary” first-year seminar. Unlike English 110, which focuses on “college-level academic writing,” colloquia focus more on academic thinking, analysis and abstract concepts. There are usually 10 colloquia courses are offered each semester and many satisfy university breadth requirements.

“We want a student who is very engaged and can handle the Honors classes,” Chajes said. “Academics is our main mission.”

The program’s enrollment fluctuates because it is difficult for the registrar to determine which students will choose to matriculate to the university.

“Usually [the Honors Program] has between 500 and 600 students,” Chajes said. “We have a very high yield rate.”

The Honors Program is well-established. As of right now, the program has a single office at 186 South College Avenue. Chajes said that the building currently does not have sufficient space to be turned into a college, but that the only major difference would be a name change.

The idea for creating an Honors College has been proposed, but never discussed in detail, Chajes said.

“The role of the Honors Program is to offer community, [academic] challenge and enrichment to the students.” Chajes said.