The invisible indie: Five inexcusable Best Picture snubs

Without fail, the Oscars serve as an infinite source of excitement and frustration, supposedly representing the highest points in film, while somehow always managing to completely overlook many of the year’s best. Last year’s fiasco of inaccurate music biopics and uninspired historical dramas made for a startling snooze-fest of a Best Picture category and the second lowest TV ratings in the show’s history.

Rectifying last year’s mistakes, the 2020 nominees were mostly well-deserved and stood up to one another as contending for a prize that retained some merit this time.

With that being said, the Oscars always seem to just ignore some films that received critical and audience acclaim and possess the formal qualities of past deserving Best Picture nominees. This is due in large part to the industry backing and lobbying required to make a film truly eligible for a nomination, which boils down to financial gate-keeping. Lobbying is a cost-intensive process most small budget indie films simply cannot accomplish.

Five exceptional films were cheated in 2020.

“A Hidden Life”

Directed by the visionary Terrence Malick, “A Hidden Life” tells the true story of a conscientious objector named Franz Jägerstätter who refuses to serve in Adolf Hitler’s army during WWII despite the harsh consequences. His decision alienates him from his Austrian farming village and tests his faith and morals, repeatedly begging the question of whether one man’s actions can truly make a difference.

Epic in thematic and visual nature, the dialogue has a poetic character and every shot is beautiful enough to be framed on a wall by itself. This is an example of an epic film that moralizes, moves and pushes the very boundaries of the artform.

“Uncut Gems”

Adam Sandler proves himself as far more than just a funny guy in his downright nasty performance as a Howard, a New York jeweler who gambles away any chance he has at being happy or successful in his personal, economic or family relationships. Making one atrocious decision after another, one cannot help but feel exhausted and hopeless while still wanting anything to go right for Howard. This is a feat considering he is the only one responsible for his misfortunes.

Directors Josh and Benny Safdie continue to perfect their claustrophobic and bombastic style of cinematography and sound editing, layering countless voices over one another and using wide-angle lenses to fill every inch of their shots with figures and action. “Uncut Gems” is an anxiety-inducing trip, leaving you out of breath and hanging on to whatever weak holds are available all the way to the shocking finale.

“The Lighthouse”

Comparing “The Lighthouse” to any other film is nearly impossible. In terms of originality and weirdness, this film is unparalleled. Two salty sea dogs, played by the electrifying Willem DeFoe and Robert Pattinson, are trapped on an island together caring for a lighthouse, and over the course of the story, their sanity and reality is mixed up and perverted, leading to bizarre results. Ample amounts of sea tales, mythology and Melville-esque references are peppered throughout, breathing new life into a rich grouping of influences.

Influences abound from a technical standpoint as well with the usage of Academy ratio, black and white coloring and 35 mm film giving off the appearance of classic Hollywood, while the film could not be further from past convention or expectation.

Don’t spill yer beans, go see this film!

“Honey Boy”

Shia LaBeouf had a very public fall from grace, toppling him from his position as one of the most successful actors of the 2000s due to addiction and run-ins with the law, putting his safety as well as career in danger. “Honey Boy” was written by LaBeouf while in court-ordered rehab and is a semi-autobiographical narrative about his upbringing, especially the rocky relationship he had with his father. Making it more emotional, LaBeouf plays his own abusive father in the film.

“Honey Boy” is LaBeouf’s effort to bury his demons and come to terms with his tumultuous past. His performance is captivating and the film as a whole sparks a lot of thought as to why individuals act in the ways that they do and how much of a role one’s childhood plays in their life trajectory.

“The Farewell”

Opening with, “Based on a true lie,” “The Farewell,” directed by Lulu Wang, is a light-hearted but extremely moving story of a Chinese family who keeps their grandmother’s cancer diagnosis secret from her and fakes a wedding to return home to spend time with her in what they believe to be her final days.

Although it is an American feature, it has Chinese subtitles and is insightful as to cultural and traditional differences from the West while emphasizing the universal language of love. Awkwafina plays the lead role of Billi with grace.

Few films achieve the feat of making audiences laugh and cry with fervor in an hour and a half runtime: “The Farewell” does it effortlessly as the most heartwarming film of the year.

These five films pushed the art of cinema, exploring rich human narratives, cinematic and editing innovation and the bounds of actors’ performances. Not being nominated for an Academy Award is a shame, but the merit of their achievements speaks for itself, signalling that independent film is as creative and interesting as ever before, given strength by existing outside of the industry, left to their own devices.