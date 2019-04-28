The legacies of several UD alumna

BY Staff Reporter

The university has seen many successful female graduates in recent history. Educator Jill Biden, Rwandan politician Louise Mushikiwabo and choreographer Susan Stroman are just some of the women making significant contributions to society.

Jill Biden is an American educator who is the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware. Jill Biden studied English at the university and graduated in 1975. She later returned to earn her doctorate of education in 2007. Her dissertation focused on finding solutions to prevent students in community colleges from transferring.

She began working as an English professor. She previously taught at Delaware Technical Community College in Wilmington and Stanton, but is currently a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale.

Biden served as Second Lady of the United States under President Barack Obama. While in politics, she advocated for military families, community college and breast cancer awareness.

According to the White House’s website, Biden thinks community college is important to American society. She sees how the community college experience made higher education accessible and affordable for the students she taught. Biden has also met with students and teachers in order to advocate for her goals of higher enrollment in community college.

Even though English and education are her passions, she wanted to support other groups in society.

With the help of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Biden created Joining Forces, an initiative that strives to get to Americans to support and engage military families in education, employment and wellness. The initiative uses resources from the government, non-profits, religious institutions and other entities to help these families succeed throughout their lives.

In 1993, Biden founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative in Delaware. This organization has helped to educate 10,000 teenage girls about breast cancer. She focuses on breast cancer research and early detection.

In 2012, she wrote a children’s book titled “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.” Biden based the book on her son, Beau, and his deployment to Iraq. Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer. Both Joe and Jill Biden were distraught and pushed for the government to become more involved in cancer research.

The Biden Foundation, a public service organization founded by the Biden family, continues to strengthen the middle class, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, community college and military families.

Louise Mushikiwabo is a Rwandan politician who became the secretary-general of the Organisation internationale de Francophonie (OIF) on Jan. 3, 2019.

The OIF is an international organization based in Paris whose mission is to represent French speakers. According to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as the amount of French speakers increases, the OIF’s maintaining of the French language’s role as a means of communication will become harder.

She moved to Washington, D.C. and majored in languages and interpretation with a concentration in French at the university in 1988. In 2008, Paul Kagame, the current president of Rwanda, invited her to return to Rwanda to serve as his minister of information.

Rwanda, a small landlocked African country, had a falling out with France over their alleged complicity in the Rwandan Genocide in 1994. This event was sparked by ethnic tensions between the majority Hutu and minority Tutsi. Some smaller ethnic groups were also involved, but to a lesser extent. In the capital and largest city of Kigali, more than 800,000 people were killed, mostly Tutsis. This mass killing was the inspiration for the 2004 historical drama film, “Hotel Rwanda.”

Mushikiwabo is dedicated to rebuilding Rwanda after its checkered history. The Rwandan Genocide is very close to her heart because her brother, Lando, was one of the victims. While the government does not deny the genocide, Western media mistook the genocide for a civil war.

She created The Rwandan Children’s Fund in Washington, D.C. as a way to help Rwandan children orphaned as a result of the genocide and Remembering Rwanda, an organization that documents the genocide and teaches about it.

Helping less fortunate people is not the only way to make a difference. Sometimes it can be breaking with common traditions.

Susan Stroman is an American choreographer, director and producer who has worked on many Broadway shows. Her interest in theater started when her father played show tunes on the piano and when she watched “Seesaw” in her hometown of Wilmington. She studied theater at the university and graduated in 1976.

She toured in the original productions of “Chicago” and “Sugar Babies.” At some point during the tour, Harold Prince, a director from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City saw her work and asked her to choreograph a production of Mozart’s Italian-language opera, “Don Giovanni,” based upon the stories of Don Juan, a fictional Spanish libertine and seducer.

In 1999, Stroman and librettist John Weidman co-wrote an original musical titled “Contact.” What makes the musical unusual is that it consists of solely dancing and no live pit orchestra. The “orchestra” is just a pre-recorded tape of classical, jazz and rock music. The show consists of three interconnected plays all focusing on romance.

Due to the unusual nature of “Contact,” a new award was created because the musical did not fall into any of the categories at the time.

She is also known for her production of the comedy musical “The Producers,” for which she won the 2001 Tony Award for Best Musical Director. She also directed the 2005 film version, starring Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane, which received mixed reviews yet stayed true to the original musical.

Women are capable of giving back to the community. They can advocate for accessibility to higher education, rebuild countries and push the boundaries of tradition. It may seem like society has too many barriers on success for women, but that should not stop women from pursuing their careers. Biden, Mushikiwabo and Stroman are from three different fields, but they all found something to do with their skills. All that matters is finding one’s passion and figuring out how to make a difference.