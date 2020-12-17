The Long Play Cafe experience with owner Brian Broad

The recent addition to Main Street's food scene is already cementing itself as a student favorite.



“So you’re a record store that sells records, coffee and pickles?” I asked Brian Broad, owner of the Long Play Cafe on East Main Street.

“We just do what we love,” Broad replied.

The Long Play Cafe is a record store and cafe that opened in Aug. 2019. Broad lived in Amsterdam for 10 years, and he was able to bless citizens of Newark with his extensive European record and coffee knowledge.

The Place

“We want it to be the records first, then coffee, then food. And COVID has been a godsend for that.”

Broad opened the Long Play Cafe after a seven-month renovation of what was originally a garage. He wanted the idea of the cafe to focus heavily on the records, but at first, customers seemed to be more attracted to their large bistro-style menu.

“When December hit, the food was getting too heavy to deal with while dealing with records,” Broad says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted their customers’ demand more so onto the Cafe’s wide variety of records, whereas before the bulk of their revenue came from their organic and homemade food selection.

“It was our own fault because we got ahead of ourselves,” Broad says. “When COVID hit, there was heavy internet activity and people started to see it more as a record store that sold coffee and food instead of a restaurant that sold records.”

Broad and his family lived in Amsterdam for quite a while. He mentioned that there were record stores on nearly every corner there, some of them even being genre-specific.

“We took a lot of decor ideas from those record stores in Amsterdam,” Broad says. “We wanted to be a little bit different than the places on Main Street.”

During my interview with Broad, we were sitting on some couches in the area towards the front of the store where Broad mentioned there is a stage for bands and other artists to have the chance to come in and perform after hours. There were even spotlights and a little PA system.

“It gives a whole kind of focus; people come here to see something,” Broad says. “The first [performance] we had was really cool and we’re looking forward to doing it again in the near future.”

Broad has been doing a tent-sale of their more vintage records outside of the cafe on Saturdays, or as he called it, a “scale-sale.” They have a little grey french bulldog that goes and hangs out too.

“We’ve been doing them almost religiously,” Broad says. “This past weekend we did a scale-sale and sold some records by the pound. So, it was a dollar a pound, which is basically two records for 50 cents.”

Good deal.

The Records

“There is nothing actually on the record, it’s just a groove. Then when it hits your ears, you can hear ‘oh, that’s music!”

The Long Play Cafe is definitely a place that cares a lot about the quality and content of its records. In the store, Broad uses a machine from Europe called a “Lori-Craft,” which cleans the record sleeve as well as the record itself.

He showed me how the Lori-Craft machine works on a “Supertramp, Breakfast in America” record.

But the cleanliness of the record is not the only thing that matters. Broad grades the records and prices them based on their overall condition, including both the physical shape of the record and its sound quality. Just like a book, you cannot judge a record by its cover.

“We listen to them before we grade them, which a lot of record stores do not do,” Broad says. “The record could look clean and brand new, but that doesn’t always mean the sound is good.”

Despite the wide variety of records that are in the store, Broad sells a lot of specific albums and artists. Long Play Cafe customers walk out with mostly Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, John Mellencamp, Jimi Hendrix and Supertramp records, especially the “Breakfast in America” album.

We walked around the store while Broad showed me his most popular sellers. I immediately saw the Elton John “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album and pointed it out.

“Oh God, I can’t even keep that one in!” Broad says.

The Coffee

“Bring your tape recorder around, let’s make a coffee!”

Another thing that Broad picked up during his many years in Amsterdam was Musetti coffee. Musetti coffee was created by a family in Italy who dabbled in the coffee business for 80 years. They started importing it to the United States in 2017, so Broad wanted to share the “well-rounded and smooth flavor” to Long Play Cafe customers.

Broad told me a story about a regular customer who comes into the cafe about once a week and always asks for the same thing: coffee, dark roast, three sugars and five creamers. One day, Broad decided to try something. He gave the guy a plain Musetti coffee with no additives. The guy took a sip, walked out and never noticed. Broad said this is because “it’s the kind of coffee that you don’t need to do anything to.”

“If you want to try something different and unique, definitely try Musetti coffee,” Broad says. “American coffee is usually bitter, watery, all sorts of things. If you’ve never had European coffee, try this.”

Discussing Musetti coffee with Broad brought the biggest smile to his face. He excitedly stood up and showed me how the coffee is made here in the cafe.

I watched him make a regular cup of Musetti coffee using the European machine that Broad mentioned earlier. It looked like a nitro brewer, but it isn’t. The coffee looked like a Guinness beer at first, but it definitely isn’t. It smelled so good that I could smell it through my mask; the coffee looked like a gourmet cappuccino with cream on the top, but of course, there’s no cream!

It was made super quick and easy and didn’t use much water at all. Broad doesn’t offer any size options, but the prices are a bit lower than a chain coffee business. The price of a Caffé Musetti coffee ranges from $2.50 to $4.00 and a cappuccino or latte is priced at $3.50.

The Food

“I have college kids coming in here going crazy about these pickles.”

Tomato soup, grilled cheese, quesadillas, the occasional meatball sub and homemade pickles. Yes, you read that correctly, homemade pickles.

Broad and his family make pickles at home using a recipe that they learned while living in Amsterdam, and they’ve been a hit among Long Play Cafe customers. They sell them pre-sliced in little glass jars, dill-weed included. Each jar is made individually, so they are all measured and figured out.

“We are one of the craziest stores that sells pickles; we make them ourselves here,” Broad says. “Everything we do is homemade. We just do what we love.”

If you’re ever in the mood for some good music, smooth European coffee, tasty dill-pickles and a very friendly welcome, make sure to check out the Long Play Cafe at 280 East Main Street, Suite 116, here in Newark.