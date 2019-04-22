The Main Street calzone monopoly



Jacob Baumgart /THE REVIEW

BY Staff Reporter

While students were away on spring break, Calios vanished. After five years of being on the outskirts of Main Street, D.P. Dough has merged with Calios, the only other calzone competitor in Newark, and taken over their spot on the corner of Academy Street

As of the beginning of April, 14 Calios locations across the nation had been acquired by D.P. Dough, giving the calzone restaurant chain 42 locations nationwide. A co-owner of the Newark location, Jason Griffin, claims D.P. Dough will aim to create one “super-brand.”

“All the Calios are adopting the D.P. Dough model,” Griffin said. “But, there are certain things that we feel Calios has done better, it will definitely be a mash-up of the two. We’ll adopt some of Calios’ methods to make the best of both worlds.”

D.P. Dough plans to retain Calios’ staff, and some of their calzone bestsellers, such as the “Chicken Bacon Ranch,” and the “Black and Blue.”

In addition to their new corner spot on East Main Street, D.P. Dough has decided to keep their existing location in a plaza on South Main Street. The new location will be walk-in only, and they will be making deliveries out of the South Main Street location.

“This makes sure delivery orders aren’t being put ahead of dine-in orders on East Main,” Griffin said. “By putting all the deliveries in one house we can route the deliveries a lot better now, so there is twice the amount of volume of deliveries.

Students have mixed feelings about D.P. dough replacing Calios. Grace DelMastro, a sophmore, said Calios was a favorite of hers.

“Calios has a special place in my heart, me and my friends used to go there,” DelMastro said, “It’s the only one I knew of so that made it unique, and now, to me, it’s just another big business.”

On the other hand, some students, like senior James Grimes, are excited for the merger and prefer D.P. Dough.

“I don’t think Calios is bad, but D.P. Dough has better taste and quality of calzones,” Grimes said. “They’ll do much better now with two locations, the one on Main will get all the drunk people at 1 a.m., and the other one will do more deliveries probably.”

D.P. Dough has been in Newark since the 1990s. In 2014, D.P. Dough was replaced on Main Street by El Diablo. According to Griffin, their most successful locations have always been on East Main Street.

“The students may not know the history that dates back that far, but the locals certainly remember,” Griffin said. “It was their go-to place when the bars close late-night back in the 90s and 2000s. Now, we’re happy to be back.”