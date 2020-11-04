The nursing student experience in the age of coronavirus

Nursing students have a large amount of their education occurring in a hands-on environment — some worried about the adjustment to virtual classes.



The university’s nursing department has been restricted by COVID-19, resulting in the adjustment to virtual classes. As students’ learning experiences vary, so do professors’ tactics to adapt their teaching style and course content.

Many students were worried about how classes best attended in person would translate into a virtual environment — particularly nursing students, as a large part of their education occurs in a hands-on environment.

Dr. Catherine Heilferty, a professor of health sciences, agreed that students learn a great deal during in-person classes. Now having to transition to teaching virtually, Heilferty said that she makes sure to take into consideration many different types of students as well as their environments when figuring out how to promote class discussion.

“There are students at home sitting at the kitchen table with family in the background,” Heilferty said. “Others are exhausted, and for an 8:40 class in the morning, they are just rolling over and opening their laptop … It’s hard to meet all the needs of all those different kinds of students, but I think you do that by mixing it up a bit.”

Heilferty said she sees Zoom as a “particular kind of platform,” and noted that she makes sure to give students who are more introverted, like herself, the opportunity to respond and engage in class via discussion boards. She mentioned that Zoom is a medium that depends on eye contact and that it can be very uncomfortable for some students who are sensitive to that kind of connection.

Heilferty teaches lectures almost exclusively. She said her skills were transferable to a virtual setting but mentioned that she had to rely quite a bit on storytelling for effective teaching. In doing so, she said it allows for an image to come into students’ minds that ultimately helps them learn a concept in the “best way possible.”

While nursing students learn a lot from their lecture classes such as Heilferty’s, they also learn a great deal from their clinical work.

“The combination of what [students are] getting in terms of cognitive work in the classroom and what happens in the clinical setting is all part of the same picture, but the minute you take out clinical, that’s a huge piece to be taken away,” Heiferty said.

Heiddy DiGregorio, a pediatric simulation specialist at the university, is in charge of providing a simulation program for students to conduct their clinical work during this time. The simulation program is a major part of nursing students’ learning, giving them insight into real-life situations by immersing them in hands-on experiences.

Generally, there are 14 students in the simulation lab at a given time, but COVID-19 forced them to reduce their classes by half, with only seven people permitted in a lab at a time. There are two labs on campus with this setup, one located on STAR Campus and one in McDowell Hall. With this limited capacity, the other seven students view the class online, and then the groups switch during the week.

DiGregorio said that while COVID-19 has impacted the number of students that are in the lab, it has allowed students to get more hands-on time in the simulation room, which is beneficial.

“Nursing nationally is being restricted somewhat as to the experiences that [students] can have so the good thing with simulation is we have a lot of controls … over the cleaning and the sterility and the environment and the number of students we have,” DiGregorio said. “We are still allowing our students to have some patient contact, and while it’s a simulated patient, of course, it’s still clinical experience.”

To accommodate the rest of the students, another plan had to be developed for them to continue their learning. Learning for underclassmen nursing students still involves experiences similar to hands-on learning, but these experiences are instead facilitated by the professors via Zoom.

While DiGregorio said the current situation is not ideal, these underclassmen students will be back on campus in the spring. Students will be prepared to resume their in-person classes following their unique virtual experience during the fall semester.