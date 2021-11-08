“The Objects That Remain:” the university’s Jewish studies program hosts event regarding the ethics of sacred objects

Courtesy of UDaily photographer Kathy F. Atkinson

Jane Klinger, chief conservator of conservation management at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the University of Delaware’s Jewish studies program hosted a lecture titled “The Objects that Remain: The Ethics of Tending to Sacred Objects” regarding sacred objects and the interdisciplinary issues surrounding them. The event featured guest speakers Margalit Schindler, Laura Levitt and Jane Klinger.

The lecture occurred as a webinar over Zoom and was co-sponsored by multiple University of Delaware departments and entities, including the Department of Women and Gender Studies, the Department of History’s museum studies program, the Department of Art Conservation, the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice and the Center for Material Culture Studies.

Schindler is a graduate student of the Winterthur/UD program in art conservation, and they have trained specifically in the conservation of Judaica, which is Jewish art and historic artifacts, including but not limited to ritual objects and sacred texts such as books, paintings and textiles. Levitt works for Temple University’s Department of Religion, and she is also an author. Klinger is chief conservator of conservation management at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. All three speakers brought their fields together to discuss the question, “What makes an object sacred, and what does it mean to care for sacred objects?”

Assistant professor of history and Director of Jewish studies at the University of Delaware Polly Zavadivker started off the event by thanking all of the departments and other individuals who made the event happen as well as the guest speakers who took the time to present. As the organizer of the event, Zavadivker coordinated the guest speakers in order to create a lecture with diverse perspectives.

“The idea was, like, lectures can be very informative about a single person’s work, but you can also gain multiple perspectives on something as complex as objects and how people use them in memory and in the aftermath of trauma,” Zavadivker said in an interview following the event.

Schindler began the lecture by speaking about what conservation means and how “it is a unique interdisciplinary field that combines art history, studio art and chemistry to support material cultural heritage.”

They then spoke more about what types of objects in Judaica collections are considered sacred or not, as well as about what types of materials are represented in Judaic collections. They also discussed the words traditionally used to classify holy objects and what types of guidelines one would follow when handling sacred objects in the context of conservation. Schindler concluded their segment by talking about how the translation for one of the roots of the Hebrew word for holiness is “seperate.”

“‘Separate’ really stuck out to me because of how neutral and nonjudgmental it is,” Schindler said. “‘Holy’ and ‘sacred’ to me have an air of positivity, something to be celebrated, but as we’ll see in the following two speakers, objects can be consecrated by trauma, and the objects that [Levitt] and [Klinger] will share are not necessarily celebrated as holy but are equally sacred in their separateness.”

Schindler originally started their undergraduate degree at Kent State University as a double major in metalsmithing and pre-veterinary science. After taking a required first year experience course that helped them explore the School of Art and artistic associated careers, they discovered their interest in art conservation. They then became an art history and metalsmithing double major. Schindler also worked for conservation labs in Ohio for five years before coming to the University of Delaware for their graduate degree.

Following Schindler’s presentation, Levitt spoke about her newest book, “The Objects That Remain.” The book discusses how objects can become sacred after being involved with trauma and how objects can tell stories from the past. During her talk, Levitt also spoke about the importance of conservators and how their work is important in keeping the stories of sacred objects alive. In her book, Levitt also discusses her experience with sexual assault in the 1980s and how that experience has motivated her work.

“I think probably most people who write, and even most academics, write because there’s something that’s really driving them,” Levitt said. “Mine is just more overt. I kind of make it more explicit than maybe some folks do.”

The last speaker of the event, Klinger, discussed her work at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Klinger specifically focused on the story of a piece of mica, a type of mineral, preserved for centuries in part by a Jewish woman named Emma Jonas who was forced to work in an industrial plant during the Holocaust. Klinger connected the story to the lecture and expressed that while the object is not necessarily “sacred” to her, it is “numinous” and significant nonetheless.

After each guest spoke, Zavadivker facilitated questions from those watching regarding intersectionality and conservation among other topics. Zavadivker ended the lecture by thanking her guests.

When speaking about the event after it occurred, Zavadivker expressed her gratitude for the ability to have such a conversation.

“There’s so many amazing resources at the University of Delaware for the study of material culture and the preservation of objects,” Zavadivker said. “So it seems really like a great opportunity to utilize all of those resources and people and interests to create this event around a set of questions that, you know, could be of interest to wider audiences than just people in Jewish studies or women’s studies.”