The One About Politics: Best Episodes to Watch Pre-Election 2020

In light of the upcoming election, here is a list of political TV episodes you can binge.

With the biggest game-changing event in political history coming up in a matter of days, there’s no wonder why many of us feel election coverage fatigue. If you’re totally over the reality of our politics but still want to be in the political know-how, here’s a list of the best political episodes to binge while you’re quarantining.

For Laughs:

Parks and Recreation: “The Debate” Season 4, Episode 20

Where to watch: Hulu, Peacock

Summary: If you watched the first presidential debate, this one may hit a little close to home: high-spirited and hardworking bureaucrat Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) faces Bobby Newport (played by Paul Rudd)— a coddled heir to his family’s fortune — in a televised debate for Pawnee city council. The candidates dispute in an attempt to win over the debate crowd, Leslie with her political knowledge and Bobby with his charm, which is reminiscent of the Biden vs Trump debate but fortunately not so terrible. The combination of Leslie’s refreshingly optimistic closing statement and Chris Pratt’s Andy reenacting a scene from Rambo makes for amusing, lighthearted TV.



Adam Ruins Everything: “Adam Ruins Voting” Season 1, Episode 7

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max

Summary: Comedian and ruler of ruining things host Adam Conover explores the catastrophe that is the United States voting system all in about 22 minutes. He breaks down the Electoral College’s twisted history, including how our Founding Fathers did not want most Americans to vote, according to Conover: “When the Founding Fathers created our democracy, they gave the vote to just 6% of the population at the time. And it took a long time to change that.” Accompanied by satire, he takes a stab at fixing a rigged political system that is working against true democracy through outdated Jim Crow laws.

For Current Events:

Black-ish: “Please Baby Please” Season 4, Episode 24

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video

Summary: “Black-ish” will never be a show that shies away from politics, as it actually embraces it. Baby Devante keeps the whole house awake during a storm, so super woke Dad Dre tells him about the current state of the country to calm him down. The bedtime stories begin by talking about the divide in political leadership. Dre also ignites conversations about white pride, peaceful protests and the calamity of climate change with other family members. However, Dre said that “no matter how bad the storm gets, we will always be there for each other” in a powerfully positive conclusion. Originally, this episode was shelved and postponed from airing on cable TV networks for being “too political” in 2018, but now you can watch it on Hulu censor-free.

For a Futuristic Perspective:

Black Mirror: “The Waldo Moment” Season 2, Episode 3

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Summary: A list of political episodes would not be complete without including a dystopian future of some sort. This episode explores the public distrust of politicians and focuses on a man named Jamie Salter who plays Waldo, a vulgar, CGI-animated bear that interviews public figures on a topical comedy show. After a conservative politician Liam Munroe files a complaint over an interview on the show, Waldo takes it upon himself to run against Munroe as a candidate for parliament. People favor Waldo’s anti-establishment agenda, only it causes problems when he doesn’t actually have a plan. As his messages become more viral, Jamie is reluctant to continue playing Waldo and tells people not to vote for him. For extremely obvious reasons, “The Waldo Moment” remains more relevant now more than ever.

The Handmaid’s Tale: “First Blood” Season 2, Episode 6

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video

Summary: (Disclaimer: this show contains distressing themes that may not be suitable for some viewers) Margaret Atwood’s novel-turned-series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is the dystopian future we never thought would be possible but now seems way more likely with the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. The show itself also aligns with other current events such as the #MeToo movement and anti-abortion laws. In this episode, the conception of Gilead is shown through the flashbacks of Serena Joy Waterford, the Commander’s wife. On her book tour for “A Woman’s Place,” Serena exercises her right to freedom of speech, as she pushes her religious-based totalitarian views on the protesters, all the while wishing to take the freedoms of women away. This heavily contrasts with the reality she and her husband created, as women are no longer allowed to read or write, much less express their views.

Honorable Mentions: “Community” (Intro to Political Science), “The Comey Rules miniseries” (episodes 1 and 2), “The Politician” (The Voter), “Veep” (Debate), “Futurama” (A Head in the Polls).