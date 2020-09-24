“The Onion” creator Scott Dikkers discusses the art of satire: “The world is going to hell in a handbasket”

​

Screenshot from National Agenda upload/THE REVIEW

​Scott Dikkers, co-founder of the online satire publication “The Onion,” spoke about the current political climate in America and how to differentiate satire from fake news. Pictured here are Professor Lindsay Hoffman, left, and Scott Dikkers, right.​

BY

​Development Officer​

Almost 500 people from 19 states and four countries joined the first webinar of the semester for the Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda speaker series. Scott Dikkers, co-founder of the online satire publication “The Onion,” spoke about the current political climate in America and how to differentiate satire from fake news.

“A whole generation of young people grew up seeing satire only in one format … news parody,” Dikkers said. “So, that term ‘fake news’ started to be confused with the term ‘satire’ … satire is a way to point out human frailty, or human foibles or problems in society, bringing down authority figures but doing it humorously in order to communicate that subtextual message about what’s wrong with the world.”

The term “fake news” comes from The Daily Show, who coined the term to describe their type of comedy. In the 2016 presidential election, however, propaganda that began masquerading as satire was called “fake news,” and many began to confuse the two, furthermore believing it to be true.

“If you’re a comedy writer, you’re intending to actually educate people about the news, especially on The Daily Show where they actually tell you what’s going on in the news as the context for their jokes,” Dikkers said. “Then, the fake news propaganda people are doing the opposite thing where they’re trying to give you misinformation. And they’re not even trying to make you laugh.”

Dikkers also answered several questions regarding The Onion’s role in the devaluing of news and the claims of fake news by public figures.

“I think it’s the responsibility of journalists to do actual journalism, and you don’t see that on mainstream TV news anymore,” Dikkers said. “Those people aren’t journalists. They’re news actors and their shows are entertainment. The only purpose of TV is to get you to keep watching so you can see the ads.”

Traditional news media used to be a public service but has now turned into “infotainment,” according to Dikkers. He said he looks to TV news such as CNN and Fox News for comedy content, but turns to programs like “The Young Turks” and “Democracy Now” that are not corporate-owned and let the public know their bias. Dikkers urged the audience to fact-check everything they see on the internet, especially before “rage responding” — referring to Onion readers who don’t realize stories on the website are satire.

“It’s their fault for either not knowing the context, like the real news behind the story, if it’s a play on a news story, or just having enough sense to know that, ‘Oh well, this couldn’t possibly be true,’” Dikkers said. “It’s my fault if the humor is so subtle that it could be mistaken as real. Like that to me is a failure in the joke.”

​Dikkers spoke to nearly 500 people from 19 states and four countries during the first event of the National Agenda Speaker Series.​

Dikkers also explained why most humorists tend to be center left and why conservative Republicans often fail to mock progressives in a funny way.

“Progressives want to make the world a better place,” Dikkers said. “They want to progress; they want human beings to take care of each other, and that’s what satirists want. It feels wrong to make fun of the downtrodden or to blame them for problems. It feels so much better to aspire to do better and to bring down our political leaders, whatever party they may be in.”

Most satire on The Onion about Donald Trump attacks his policies and decisions as president, including his response to the wildfires raging in California, his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin after a 17-year-old openly fired into a crowd of protesters and his failure to effectively contain the coronavirus in the U.S.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on the other hand, is subject to satire about his personality.

“Satirists, because they’re left-leaning, tend to go after Republicans a lot harder,” Dikkers said. “When there’s a boring, Democratic president in office, they’ll make fun of that president’s personality much more than they’ll make fun of their policies, even when their policies deserve just as much ridicule as Republican presidents’ policies.”

Dikkers also used former President Bill Clinton as an example of this, stating he is typically made fun of for his affair with Monica Lewinsky rather than things like the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Dikkers further riffed on the current state of the nation, discussing how humans have not yet adapted to certain stressors like the ongoing pandemic.

“Humans are really good at dealing with instant problems,” Dikkers said. “We’re terrible at dealing with long-term problems. Our brains aren’t made for that. We evolved to run away from a saber-toothed tiger; we didn’t evolve to solve climate change or combat a virus.”

Despite the controversy it sometimes sparks, political satire has been proven to engage people even more in politics, rather than depress the vote or turn citizens into cynics.

“My first hope was [that The Onion] was entertaining people,” Dikkers said. “My second hope was that it was turning them into more critical thinkers, so they wouldn’t just believe everything they saw or read.”