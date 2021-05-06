The pandemic’s effect on World Scholars

Due to travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic, many World Scholars are not getting the experience they expected.

For many students in the World Scholars program at the university, the opportunities offered by the program played a big role in their decision to attend the university. Yet, due to travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic, many of them are not getting the experience they expected.

The World Scholars program is a four-year global experience that students can tie into their academic career. Students spend their first semester of college abroad in one of four cities: Rome, Madrid, Auckland or Athens. They then spend their second year of college living in the university’s International House. By their third year, they have the opportunity to study abroad again at virtually any destination of their choosing. They close out their experience with a spring scholars symposium during their senior year.

However, many adjustments have been made to the usual format of this program because study abroad was canceled throughout the 2020-2021 school year. Since this year’s freshmen were unable to study abroad, they instead will be going during the Fall 2021 semester, with incoming freshmen studying abroad in Spring 2022 instead.

Moreover, the Auckland program has already been canceled for Fall 2021; students who intended to go had the option to either select another destination for Fall 2021 or postpone their study abroad until Spring 2022.

The university is still optimistic that it will be able to send students abroad Fall 2021, though an official decision has not yet been made.

“Indications are very good right now that students will be abroad in the fall,” Amy Greenwald Foley, associate director for global outreach and programs at the Center for Global Programs and Services (CGPS), said. “We are doing everything we can with our partners to ensure that our students will be healthy and safe while abroad.”

While things are looking up for these students, the World Scholar experience over the past year has been anything but ordinary. From freshmen to seniors, World Scholars in each year of the program shared their experiences and voiced both their frustrations and their hopes in terms of their college experiences.

Bella Pykosh and Menelik Duey are both freshmen who had hoped to spend their first semester in Auckland. They have instead had to adjust their plans, with the Auckland program canceled for the upcoming fall semester. Pykosh is instead hoping to spend the fall of her sophomore year in Athens, while Duey hopes to go to Madrid.

“The whole summer I was preparing myself to hopefully go abroad; and then we found out we weren’t going to be studying abroad, and no one’s going to be on campus the first semester; so it was disappointing,” Pykosh said. “But now I’m kind of happy it worked out that way, because I feel like I’ve had more time to prepare.”

All freshmen in the program had to be very flexible due to the pandemic-related decisions and must still remain so as plans for the future are not fully set in stone. Luckily, they remain largely optimistic.

“I have a unique experience in that I get to live and study in so many different environments, as opposed to being completely on campus for the first few years,” Duey said. “I’ve been at home; I’ve been on campus, but with COVID, I plan on studying abroad; and I plan on coming back to campus with less COVID. I think it’s pretty cool to be able to test myself and see how I fare in these different environments.”

Sophomore World Scholars had a completely different experience: They were sent home a month into their first semesters on campus, and have been coping with online learning ever since.

Katie Hamelin spent her first semester in Auckland and has been living at home since the university went online in Spring 2020. She hopes to study abroad in Copenhagen in the fall and to also spend her winter session in South Africa, as she had intended to this year. This means she will have spent most of her college career either abroad or online.

“I thought I was going to have more time on campus; I still don’t feel like I’m really getting the college experience at this point … I’m excited to be back on campus and actually get to meet people that I haven’t met before,” Hamelin said.

Meanwhile, junior World Scholars were able to spend their first semester abroad and a few semesters on campus. However, with study abroad canceled for the entire year in which they were supposed to take their second trip, a large selling point of the program was off the table. Many juniors worked hard to plan their second trip and shared that they were sad about the cancellations. One of these students is Jana Mae Huss.

“With my course load it was already very difficult to study abroad, so I was planning on going over winter session of this current school year,” Huss said. “There wasn’t a program that fit, so I actually figured it all out on my own during my sophomore year … I honestly felt powerful that I managed to pull it together, so it was a huge let down that I didn’t get to follow through.”

Some juniors are still hoping to go abroad next year, while others have had to give up that chance. Nevertheless, many were able to make the most of the situation at hand.

“We went into the year not really knowing what Year Threes would be doing, and then we were amazed by all of the incredible things they did, like Department of State internships, international virtual internships or working multiple jobs,” Meghan Gladle, who serves as the program coordinator for the World Scholars program, said.

The experiences of seniors vary; while some managed to get in all their study abroad experiences under the wire, others were actually abroad when the pandemic started sweeping the globe, and their adventures were cut short. Regardless, all of them are also spending their last year of college online, putting a damper on what is supposed to be one of the best years of one’s college experience.

Senior Alex Molina was in Granada in Spring 2020 when the world turned upside down, and getting back to the U.S. was anything but easy.

“I flew from Granada to Madrid, and at that point, they had closed the borders to mainland Europe,” Molina said. “So, the only port of entry was through England … I flew there and spent the night in the airport. At seven in the morning, I was in line with my boarding pass, and they asked if I had been to mainland Europe in the past 14 days. Spain had the third highest levels at this point, so I couldn’t get on the flight. There were only five airports in the United States that I could fly into. I had to stay in the airport overnight again and then flew to Chicago. It was the biggest relief ever to get on that flight, and from Chicago I got home [to Delaware].”

For many students studying abroad that spring, suddenly having to come home was scary and extremely stressful. Other current seniors instead studied abroad during the Fall 2019 semester, such as Renee Yavor who spent the semester in Paris. However, she was supposed to participate in a language program in Spain this past January, which did not work out. She does, however, still have some optimism left in her.

“Even if your plans get screwed up, you’re going to find a way to make things work. I wanted to go to Spain, and even if I have to do more paperwork now and apply for visas, which is not fun, I can still go abroad eventually,” Yavor said.

All in all, there is still this overwhelming sense of resilience and adaptability within students in the program. Though many of their plans were derailed in many different ways, they were all hesitant to complain. Instead, they focused on good things to come and trusted that things worked out how they did for a reason.

This pandemic has not been easy for anyone to cope with, and it has not been kind to people’s plans. Nevertheless, life keeps going on — hopefully, everyone can at least take away a few lessons from their experiences this past year, as these World Scholars have.