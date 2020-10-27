The physical gloom of Zoom

Going to class from the comfort of one’s bed may not sound bad, however, some students are experiencing medical consequences due to the online format.



From fatigue to headaches, students experience and cope with new physical side effects of “Zoom University.” Going to class from the comfort of one’s bed may not sound bad, however, some students are experiencing medical consequences due to the online format.

Sadman Chowdhury, a junior finance major, said he actively works on fixing his back pain as it has gotten worse since classes went fully online.

“Usually [my back] fixes itself when we’re on campus since we get to walk around, but ever since we’ve gotten back on to Zoom, it has gotten a lot worse for me,” Chowdhury said. “Recently I’ve been focusing more on my posture so it’s been getting a little better over the last couple of days, but it had been really bad a couple of weeks ago.”

“Zoom fatigue” is becoming a regular term for students. According to National Geographic, a big reason why Zoom is taxing on the brain is because it requires multitasking by looking at multiple screens, reading and listening. This is called “continuous partial attention.”

Katelyn Donoghue, a junior neuroscience major, said she now gets severe migraines once a month compared to once a year before classes went online.

“They’re so severe that I have to take pain medication and take a nap to sleep it off, as opposed to just being able to take Tylenol and continue working,” Donoghue said. “It affects the timeframe that I do have to do my assignments.”

According to Prevent Blindness, an organization working to preserve sight, the blue light from computer screens and digital devices can lead to digital eyestrain and possibly damaged retinal cells.

“I’ve been looking into getting some blue light glasses,” Donoghue said. “And I always have my computer screen on night shift now to reduce the blue light anyway.”

Lenses from blue light glasses partially block short-wave blue light from our digital screens. However, Texas Medical Center points out that it is unclear whether or not blue light glasses help.

“We don’t really have any data that supports blue-blocking glasses as being better for your eyes when you’re using a computer,” Dr. Amir Mohsenin, an assistant professor in the Ruiz Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Science at UTHealth’s McGovern Medical School, said.

These physical issues are not unique to University of Delaware students. Isabel Yarema, a junior biology major at Binghamton University, expressed the daily pain she experiences.

“My back has had a lot of strain, and I’ve been so uncomfortable,” Yarema said. “A majority of my day consists of sitting at my desk or laying in my bed.”

Along with the common Zoom side effects, Yarema said she experiences higher amounts of stress.

“When I get emails or alerts about class or something going on on campus, that triggers a lot of anxiety for me,” Yarema said. “Sometimes, I get sick to the point where I have to throw up.”

While some students take measures into their own hands to prevent or treat medical issues, others feel powerless.

“You have professors telling you ‘Go outside for a walk,’ and some students are just not comfortable doing that because of what’s going on,” Yarema said. “I know people who have COVID on campus and off campus. So, I’m definitely not encouraged by the data to go out for a walk to get some fresh air.”

As for what the university can do to help students with these physical side effects, Chowdhury suggests an idea.

“Maybe health insurance benefits could be offered,” Chowdhury said. “They could apply some of that funding towards helping people who are suffering right now.”