The return of fans provides normalcy amid Delaware Athletics’ strong start to the spring

Fans were able to watch Delaware lacrosse’s 16-11 win over Fairfield on April 2. Patrick LaPorte/The Review

BY Senior Sports Reporter

When COVID-19 put the campus on shut down, students had to handle the reality that their college experience would not quite go the way they expected.

After over a year, the college experience at Delaware seems to finally be creeping back into some sort of normalcy. The university is offering limited in person classes, and for the first time since early 2020, limited seating is allowed at Delaware spring sporting events.

This comes at a great time for students and fans of the Blue Hens, because Delaware Athletics is enjoying a solid start to the spring.

Due to the unique circumstances of the last year, Delaware’s football season was moved to the spring. The Blue Hens have had great success so far, enjoying a 4-0 record that has them ranked No. 7 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) polls.

The men’s lacrosse team is ranked in the nation’s Top 20 poll for the fifth straight week, getting the nod at No. 16 in the latest coaches poll. The Blue Hens sit at 7-2 and have only lost once at Delaware Stadium.

Other spring sports like men’s and women’s golf, men’s soccer, softball and field hockey have all had winning starts to the season.

The opportunity for students, fans and parents to go to Delaware sporting events will see the return of a game day atmosphere that hasn’t been seen in quite some time in Newark.

Delaware Athletics announced that effective on March 13, they would allow the return of fans at a limited capacity at Delaware sporting events. Fans are now allowed at a limited capacity at almost every Delaware sporting venue, with the exception of the tennis courts and Rawstrom Natatorium, which is the home pool of Delaware Swimming and Diving.

Delaware’s football team was slated to conclude their home slate on April 3rd against Albany; however, Albany suspended their spring campaign due to COVID-19 problems within their program. Though the Blue Hens’ football team won’t play at Delaware Stadium for the rest of the season, the opportunity for fans to go to a home game last month was certainly something that Delaware fans took advantage of.

“My boyfriend wanted to go just because we’ve been so bored, and it was something different to do; it was a really nice day,” Delaware student Emma Gogol said. “It wasn’t super crowded; it didn’t fill the whole stadium because of social distancing and everything.”

Fans alike will be able to still go to the newly renovated Delaware Stadium despite the conclusion of football’s home slate, as Delaware’s men’s lacrosse team plays there as well.

Delaware Athletics announced their plan to allow the return of fans at Blue Hens sporting events on March 10, and their plan is consistent with the State of Delaware’s COVID-19 guidelines. The plan was developed by the university’s Health Advisory Committee alongside Delaware Athletics.

For some students and fans, they’re ready to snap back to normal and root on their Blue Hens.

“I’m looking forward to all the home games for baseball; I usually try to make it to every home game possible, but with corona I haven’t been able to lately; so I’ve been really sad because I haven’t been able to support UD or anyone I know,” Delaware student Juliet Bragg said. “It was rough not having sports be a part of my experience over the last year.”

Delaware Athletics had allowed minimum attendance for their winter sports, but the games were not open for students or fans. For sports like men’s and women’s basketball, parents of players were allowed to attend, albeit in a socially distanced manner.

The return of fans at Delaware spring sporting events will benefit all parties, and with Delaware Athletics having a strong start to the spring season, it’ll certainly benefit the morale of the Blue Hens. For fans and parents that have been able to attend games at the newly-renovated Delaware Stadium, the experience has been great.

With Delaware men’s lacrosse success in the early part of the year, the ability to go to games is a refresher for parents. For Kristi and Chip Wasson, parents of lacrosse player Tate Wasson, the opportunity to watch their son play in person was an exciting turn of events.

“It’s awesome, it’s great here; it’s comfortable, and there is great seat location. It’s a beautiful venue, and we feel safe,” Kristi Wasson said. “We think Delaware is doing the right thing with the precautions but we’re excited to watch them play in person,” Chip Wasson said.

For Delaware students, parents and fans, the ability to support the Blue Hens has come at the perfect time, and with an already successful spring for Delaware athletics, the return of fans will provide a boost in the atmosphere.

Though the university is still taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, the ability to provide the college experience for its students while supporting its athletics in a safe and cautious manner provides some normalcy for the Blue Hens for the first time in over a year.