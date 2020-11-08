The Review’s declassified mid-semester slump survival guide

Truly, who among us is not struggling to stay motivated right now.



Lots of things happening at once and making it hard for you to keep motivated? Yeah, us too.

The mid-semester slump: It happens to the best of us. In between midterms and finals, a feeling of monotony hits, and going back and forth between Zoom calls and schoolwork without change is getting old. Burnout sets in, and you regret taking on five classes, an internship and a leadership position in your RSO simultaneously. Everything’s fine for a hot minute and then — wham — you’ve thrown yourself into the last lap of Rainbow Road on Mario Kart.

Thanksgiving break is so close you can almost taste the turkey, but your mountain of overdue assignments makes it feel like you are eons away from it. Time doesn’t feel real, and life as we know it doesn’t feel real right now, but you’re just gonna finish your five page essay just in case.

The dreaded mid-semester slump is nothing new, but in an age of coronavirus and online learning, it wreaks havoc on students in the most debilitating ways (Zoom fatigue is real, y’all). If there’s anything you should take away from this, it’s that (1) if you’re feeling like this, you are not alone. Every other student is probably in the same rut, at least to some degree. (2) Taking time for you is just as important, and you are not selfish for taking care of yourself. Here are some tips to help you refocus your energy, prioritize yourself and finish the semester strong:

1. Find Motivation

Motivation is easier said than done, but motivating yourself is key to getting back on track. Take time to reflect on your goals for this semester and beyond. Don’t forget what you are working towards, and make sure you remember what you want so you know how to get there. Write down smaller goals, school-related or not, that you want to get accomplished this week or in the next month. In the famous words of Shia LaBeouf: “Just DO IT. Don’t let your dreams be dreams. Make your dreams come true.”

2. Get Organized

Plan, plan, plan. With classes, clubs and internships in full swing, it’s especially hard to carve out time to plan for what’s next. Each week, take at least an hour to reorganize your life, and write everything down on a planner or calendar. I mean everything: exams, assignments, meetings and even weekend plans. Having everything written down and in front of you gives a visual for what you need to do and when it needs to be done. Adding fun activities to your to-do list will give you something to look forward to. Also, your desk chair is not a laundry hamper, so please take whatever time you have left to clean off your desk or tidy up your space.

3. Discipline Yourself (if you have to)

It goes without saying that binge watching half of a season of “Schitt’s Creek” when you should be studying isn’t the best use of your time, but there are many ways to hold yourself accountable. First, what times are you most productive? How many hours a day will you dedicate to school, to friends and to Netflix? Answering these questions will help you develop a routine and stick to it. Everyone has a list of non-negotiables to do each day, like brushing your teeth or eating breakfast. Add some of your school responsibilities, like attending classes every day, to your non-negotiable list. If possible, link up with other people in your classes to form a study group to help you stay on top of everything. Building structure into your day will save you so much time and stress in the long run.

4. Stay Healthy

It’s obvious that as the coronavirus continues to spike and flu season is at its peak that being healthy is more important now than ever before. But fueling yourself with nutritious foods, exercising when possible and staying hydrated are all really important to stay energized and motivated. If you’re a student, you probably don’t have time to make something on the regular, and meal prepping can be a healthy alternative. There’s no need to drag yourself to the gym everyday (and during a pandemic, perhaps you shouldn’t), but taking walks, lifting weights or doing yoga for a little bit each day can be a starting point.

5. Take a Break

Pulling all-nighters might sound like a smart idea in theory, but getting a proper night’s sleep is vital to your physical and mental health. If you find that you can’t get a full eight hours at night, take a break or two during the day. Try to unwind before bed by reading, meditating or taking a bath. Blue lights and LED can disrupt sleeping patterns, so try to log off your computer, and turn off your phone a good thirty minutes before bed.