The safest night of my life: a police ridealong at the No. 1 party school in America

Reporter Alexis Carel spent her Saturday night on duty with a member of UDPD.

Bryan Thomas doesn’t really understand how the university got named the No. 1 party school in America. Based on the calm atmosphere of tonight, I don’t either.

There are the normal congregations of intoxicated students that have just left a party and are waiting for their Uber home, but nothing too out of the ordinary.

It’s Saturday night, and I’m sitting next to Thomas in the passenger seat of his police car. My visualized standard from cop shows holds up: a bulletproof window between us and the back seat, a laptop set up to my left with a screen open to Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and an AR-15 directly by my left ear. The car is dark, so I focus my attention on the road. If nothing else, it’s intimidating.

Thomas has a proud 11 years of experience with the University of Delaware’s Police Department (UDPD), with an official title of “Master Corporal.” He’s kind and open, answering questions I pose about his job and life. Tonight, he’s working his preferred shift — the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. midnight shift. Right as we begin our drive, he makes a note that the night could go either way; it could be the craziest thing I’ve seen on campus, or it could be pretty slow.

I wonder, out loud, if I’ll witness him breaking up frat parties or nabbing students on Main Street for jaywalking while intoxicated, which prompts a mini-lesson on jurisdiction. I learn that certain areas on campus, including off-campus organizations like fraternities and city streets like Main are the Newark Police Department’s claim.

But UDPD is here for student safety, so we end up driving to assist other squads with random assignments, like dealing with loitering students after a party on West Main got “bopped,” and doing a people-search online to aid Newark Police in verifying if a few juveniles stole the student’s wallet. Fun fact: even police officers have to deal with Two-Factor Authentication. They hate it too.

It’s deemed a “slow night” around 12:30 a.m., but that means more to Thomas and his patrol squad than it does to me. My night, like most ridealongs, may end at 2 a.m., but Thomas’ continues on until 7 a.m., and there’s barely any action on campus past 4 a.m. unless a student gets locked out of their dorm. I joke about doing another ridealong on “Halloweekend” to make up for it, and Thomas laughs, hard, at the absurdity of the slang term.

Still, the experience is fascinating. The general influx of speech coming from Thomas’ radio is amusing at times. Officers’ tones are blunt and almost monotone, but you can’t help but giggle when you hear a fragment like “Two people found urinating on the book,” which yes, is definitely the Mentor’s Circle book. I’m never touching it again.

Even later, I hear “… someone got sliced in Klondike Kate’s.” As per the details of the “slicing,” a young man had brought a straight razor into the bar with him and attacked someone else. I half-expected a UD Alert to scream from my phone, but I learned that since the incident wasn’t an immediate, ongoing threat to the community, an alert would not be sent out.

Apart from the “slicing” in Kate’s, there wasn’t anything I could deem “wild” about the night. I would argue that the best part was getting to sit down with an officer and discuss anything I was curious about. With criminal justice as one of my majors, that hands-on experience was a dream: I gained the knowledge of the reality of a police officer’s humanity.

At the end of the night, Thomas drops me off at the steps to my house, and I wave goodbye, wishing him luck on the rest of his night. I fall face-down on my couch, thinking about how soon, I have to go up to bed, but Thomas has his next five grueling hours of work. He’ll continue to patrol; driving around in large circles, waiting for slow traffic lights to turn green just like we do, protecting our campus.