The state of East Main Street: Getting together to remember an East Main Street now far gone

The Deluxe Luncheonette was built in 1928.

The façade of Cheeburger Cheeburger on the corner of East Main Street and Haines Street has transcended time and identities. The 1950s-style burger restaurant chain’s façade, built in 1953, was first home to the Hollywood Diner. Then, Jude’s Diner. Then, Jimmy’s Diner. Then, Newark Diner. Then, Korner Diner. And now, Cheeburger Cheeburger.

In 1984, Jimmy’s Diner was granted a liquor license by the Delaware Alcohol Beverage Commission. You could enjoy breakfast and a beer.

According to the attendees of “Newark in the 1980s: An evening of reminiscing,” favorites included chicken dumplings, corned beef and cabbage and “Friday night meatloaf” — and it wasn’t very good, but you got a lot of it.

On Nov. 14, Jim Jones, a retired professor of African history at West Chester University, exhibited never-before-seen photographs he took of East Main Street in the early to mid-1980s at the Newark Senior Center.

“Newark in the 1980s: An evening of reminiscing” was hosted by the Newark Historical Society.

“I didn’t take a picture of every building on the street [East Main Street], but I took enough pictures that I can pretty much walk you down the street and back up again,” Jones says. “Part of how I got to know Newark well … was working as a bus driver around here … at that point I didn’t even know how to drive a stick shift, so of course the first thing they [Stiltz Bus Line] give me is a school bus with a bunch of children on it and stick shift. I got good at it after the first two intersections.”

The exhibition attracted a crowd, almost all of whom spent the evening reminiscing about a now far-gone East Main Street much different than today’s East Main Street, which boasts four burrito spots, three coffee shops and two make-your-own pizza places.

But in the glow of nostalgia, the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

In the late-1980s, the Newark Farm and Home Supply closed after nearly 40 years of business on East Main Street. The mid-1990s laid witness to the redevelopment of the old Newark Farm and Home Supply into a site for street-level, commercial fronts and upper-floor, luxury apartments — today’s Washington House Condominiums.

Throughout the evening, the Newark Farm and Home Supply seemed to carry an air of legacy.



Fred Williamson, born and raised in Newark, fondly remembered the Newark Farm and Home Supply.

“The floor slanted, didn’t it?” Williamson says. “The floor slanted when you went in.”

Other attendees of “Newark in the 1980s: An evening of reminiscing” remembered purchasing tiny little screws for six cents and after “looking everywhere on Earth” finding radiator keys at only the Newark Farm and Home Supply.

“They had everything and anything,” Williamson says.

Another historic gem retained from decades past is the old Stone Balloon Tavern and Concert Hall — even if it’s just in the name.

“There was a choice,” Jones says. “You could be a Stone Ballooner, you could of course, not go out to bars, that was a third option, not that anybody ever did that, but the choices were either you were a Stone Balloon person, or you were a Deer Park person.”

The property was transformed from Merrill’s Tavern into the Stone Balloon Tavern and Concert Hall. The Stone Balloon Tavern and Concert Hall went on to be demolished in 2006 to clear the way for — you guessed it — the Washington House Condominiums.

In 2006, Happy Harry’s, which operated in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, transformed into Walgreens.

In 2006, Happy Harry’s became just another vestige of a time left in the past.

Gail Chickersky, a longtime Newark resident, spoke about how Happy Harry’s blatantly disregarded fair-trade laws, statutes implemented for price maintenance.

“When Happy Harry’s came to town, this was his [Harry Levin’s] very second store, and they really didn’t have a whole lot of money to put into inventory, so there was lots of sanitary products and diapers that filled the store,” Chickersky says. “They were known for pursuing people who shoplifted. The first store on Main Street that really pursued shoplifting. They were also the only store in town that went against what were at the time fair-trade laws, where there were some things that you would price the same in every store no matter what … like Revlon Lipstick.”

Other East Main Street staples included the Deluxe Luncheonette, which was lovingly known as “The Greasy Spoon” or “The Spoon” and compared to a Paris cafe in the 1920s in a 1984 New York Times article, Rose’s Drug Store, which was where Newark Deli and Bagels now stands, and Eagle Furniture.

“I haven’t been in it since it became Starbucks, and I wasn’t in it when it was Eagle Furniture,” Jones says. “I kind of found all my furniture on the sidewalk.”

Brent Thompson, who graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1980 and in 1982 with a master’s degree in nursing, remembered — not so fondly — Skid Row.

“I was shocked that people paid rent to live there,” Thompson says.

(Trust me, we’re still shocked.)

Other attendees of “Newark in the 1980s: An evening of reminiscing” were dedicated to East Main Street beyond just being a university alum or longtime Newark resident.

One of the photographs Jones showed the crowd depicted a fire on East Main Street that took place in November 1983. Dennis Cataldi, a then-member, and now a life member, of Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company, remembered being on the ladder that same night.

“It’s really not about me,” Jones says. “It’s about Newark here.”