The struggle of being Russian in 2020

The American political climate has done an exceptional job of villainizing Russia even though Russians are no more a monolith than America.



Russia has become synonymous with the boogeyman. But fanning the flames of a new Red Scare isn’t the right move.

WiFi down?

Darn it, it must be the Russians again!

I’d argue that one of the few topics both ends of the American political spectrum can agree on is the apparent threat of Russia to our country’s stability. As much as I’d like to be glad to be a part of common ground that eases political tension in our polarized state of things, it’s admittedly a bit challenging to be a half-Russian in 2020.

I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I personally have no plans of hacking your computer or the United States presidential election, and neither do a majority of the people who reside in Russia. However, with so many outlets pointing fingers at Russia for — well, I’ve lost track as to what Russia’s being accused of at the moment — I couldn’t really blame you for thinking otherwise.

The problem is when our country declares another its adversary, I believe we subconsciously villainize every aspect of the nation at which we stand at odds, forgetting that people not fundamentally different from us reside in them. In many American minds, Russia likely takes the form of a distant, steely political “other” that wants nothing more than to undermine the security of the United States.

What most inadvertently forget is that people live in Russia. Russia has a history. Russia has a culture. Russia as a whole is not the enemy. With the continued accusations toward Russia, we risk dehumanizing every part of the country. If you want someone to blame, at least be courteous enough to blame the groups behind supposed “meddlings,” not the entire country of Russia or “the Russians.” Rhetoric can be more politically damaging than you think.

American people fundamentally don’t want conflict; do you really think that Russian people are any different?

I understand the origins behind generalized Russophobia. Many of us have relatives raised in a time when attacks from the Soviet Union were seen as an omnipresent threat. We’re raised on shows and films that depict villains with heavy Slavic accents, and when we’re older, we take the warnings of “Russia” from political analysts and politicians blaring from our screens at face value and move on with our busy lives.

If there’s going to be anything positive from the sustained tension with Russia, it’s that it begs of us to think more internationally in our national elections. We shouldn’t base our decision solely on potential outcomes for our nation; we have to go into polling stations keeping in mind the global implications of our choices.

I am not writing this with the intent of telling you how to view any potential election interference on the part of certain Russian entities, or any entity for that matter. Instead, I simply ask that you take a moment to think (or perhaps research, if you have the time) beyond the headlines, reports, and analyses as to the country itself.

My name is short for “nadezhda,” the Russian word for “hope.” In keeping with this onomastic circumstance, I try to stay optimistic about the potential for improved relations between the United States and Russia and anticipate bolstering said ties as a core part of my career.

I just hope there’s something left for me to save four years from now.