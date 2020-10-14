The surreal and the forgotten: Visiting the homeless encampment in Philadelphia



Large encampments of homeless people were created in June, and they had refused to disperse until Oct. 5. The largest camp was at the baseball field on Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street.

The summer of 2020 will likely be remembered in the history books much like the mid-1960s, as a time for mass protesting and demands for radical social reform. Those demands did not come out of nowhere this year, of course. Rather, tensions percolating just under America’s thin veneer of stability finally surfaced this year because (among a variety of reasons) the nationwide pandemic has left thousands unemployed or under quarantine at home. All that extra time not spent at the office or at the factory allowed millions to redirect their energy onto the streets over the summer.

Today, however, most of the country has gotten off the streets. The inertia of the crowds of social reformers has dissipated somewhat. Mass protests have died down except for a few select pockets. Philadelphia, in my opinion, was home to the most remarkable of the year’s public demonstrations.

A quarter of Philadelphia’s population lives below the poverty line. The city’s Office of Homeless Services estimates that 5,700 people are considered to be homeless in the city, and approximately 950 are completely unsheltered. The real figure is hard to pin down, but no matter how many there really are, a group of homeless individuals congregated into the camps and set up barricades and communal depots in June. Their demand was simple: “we need housing.”

For months, the “Occupy Philadelphia Housing Authority” movement successfully barricaded 22nd Street and barred police from entering. Also, by congregating within plain view of the average Joe and Jane, they forced Philadelphians to consider them en masse for the first time. They distributed tents and other basic shelters to those who would otherwise sleep under the stars. In spite of constant pressure from the government and the community, what did they have to lose? Better yet, what did they have to gain?

After a series of staredowns with the city authorities and failed negotiations with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the camp organizers finally reached a “tentative” agreement with the city on Sept. 26 to provide vacant housing to camp inhabitants. In exchange, the residents of the camp finally removed their iconic barriers blocking 22nd Street. They spray painted “I WILL BREATHE” on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Things looked hopeful.

On Oct. 5, that hope was rewarded with what appears to be a real, substantive concession by the city government. In exchange for disbanding the camp, the city has offered to give the occupants vacant houses in Strawberry Mansion, a neighborhood in northern Philadelphia.

I decided to visit the tent camp on 22nd Street (called the “James Talib Dean” Camp by the residents) myself a few weeks ago. I was tired of reading news articles that all hit the same vague, tired beats in their reporting. I didn’t want to see debates over the camps on Twitter because Twitter is usually unhelpful to everyone. I had wanted to see these small tent villages for myself before the police disbanded them or before they collapsed by themselves.

If one drove into Philadelphia along the Schuylkill before the camps were disassembled this week, one started to see signs of the camp long before the first tents even came into view. The James Talib Dean camp itself was not entirely self-contained, it was actually more of an epicenter to dozens of smaller, satellite groups demonstrating across the area, most notably in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

When I visited, I approached the camp on foot. The first thing I noticed was how small the barricade actually was. I suppose that was because I expected to see a kind of Les Miserables-esque wooden fortress.

It was surreal to see the wooden barricades spray painted with “HOUSING NOW” just a few dozen yards across from the pristine Whole Foods on Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s even more surreal to see everyone more or less going about their business around the camp as though it wasn’t there. In the same way most people just stare straight ahead and keep their windows rolled up if they come to an intersection in their car where a homeless man is begging for food, most Philadelphians walked right on by the camp.

My plan was “go into the camp, and talk to some folks if they want to talk.” Simple enough. As I realized that I was the only person walking toward the perimeter barricade rather than adjacent to it, I realized that I also had no idea how I was going to proceed. Do I need permission? Is there a checkpoint? The answer to both was, of course, “no, calm down.”

I walked past the perimeter into the heart of the camp without incident, but I could not relieve myself of the intense feeling that I was somehow trespassing into another universe. Outside the barricade, life was totally normal. It was even bright and sunny on the particular day I was there. Cars drove past; people hustled and bustled. Inside the camp, however, it was incredibly still and quiet.

There were dozens of tents on both sides of the road which ran through the center of the camp, and a few dozen more were scattered behind those. The entire sight was immediately disconcerting to me. Calling it ramshackle or messy does not do it justice. It was like a scene out of some medieval Black Plague film. A scene of abject misery and hopeless bodies shuffling aimlessly amid material desolation. A neat picture of everything we quietly tucked away, out of sight and out of mind.

One might understand, abstractly, that this sort of poverty exists, but to see so much of it concentrated in a single place, is totally bizarre for some reason.

I gathered from talking to residents that, (while some estimates differed) there were about 50 permanent residents of the James Talib Dean camp, 80 who came each day for a place to rest and another 75 who came and went at random. Many residents also reported that prison buses would occasionally pull up next to the camp and drop-off recently released convicts.

Instinctively, I didn’t want to bother anyone I saw up and walking about. They certainly didn’t seem to notice me. A few people were standing and talking to each other, but it was more common to see someone sitting alone, staring dead ahead.

Next to a few porta-johns, there was a man sitting behind a kind of makeshift desk constructed of tables, nightstands and other random furniture. I asked him if there was any representative of the Occupy PHA movement there who I could talk to. He told me a representative could be found further down the street, and that I would know the man by his green hair. So I walked on. I saw the man I was looking for ahead of me, standing next to a parked car.

The green-haired man, Jeremy, kindly and eagerly agreed to speak with me. He seemed totally unphased by the conditions around him. It was not aloofness, though. It was the kind of melancholy world weariness one expects from someone like him, who had more or less dedicated himself entirely to helping homeless people. Jeremy volunteered at the camp in his spare time and made a living on a meager salary working for a local charity. He said he also spent his nights bribing other homeless people to come to the camp, where they would at least have shelter.

I was happy to speak to Jeremy. He knew when to answer my questions with quick, laconic phrases, and when to be a bit more long-winded and perspicacious. But above all, I appreciated that he did not attempt to romanticize the camp or its residents at any point.

“Look, everyone here ain’t an angel,” Jeremy said. “Many here are retarded or addicted to drugs. Has crime gone up around here because of the camp? I won’t say it hasn’t.”

There were several reports of stabbings at the camp between June and September. It was more common, according to Jeremy, for brief scuffles to break out between residents. He did take pains, however, to emphasize that these “scuffles” are infrequent and rarely results in any serious injury.

People do not need to be angels to warrant our empathy, however. Jeremy had no illusions about the camp, yet he went about helping the residents with an admirable zeal. It wasn’t just him, either. In the few scant hours I spent there, 12 cars drove up to unload clothes, food and other goods. The donations at the camp were then requisitioned by volunteers at a depot on the baseball field.

Additionally, while some residents of the camp may have indeed been suffering from mental health issues or drug addiction, there were also many others who were actively seeking jobs, who had only recently lost their homes and who had a ready plan of action to overcome their circumstances.

The tension between the residents and people outside the camp was palpable. While Jeremy and I spoke, a car rolled up to the barrier and the driver jeered at the camp. A few men could be seen pointing and gesturing at the camp from high up on a nearby apartment building.

“We ain’t here to be an eyesore,” Jeremy said, pointing at the men in the apartment building. “I get that you paid good money for a nice place to live. I get that. But we ain’t here to cause chaos. We here to get what you’re standing in: a house.”

No thinking person ought to leave a conversation about the homeless camps of Philadelphia without conceding to some degree that it is unsustainable for us to simply hope and pray that the problem will solve itself when homeless individuals pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

“It’s not homelessness; it’s house-lessness,” an anonymous resident of the James Talib Dean camp said, quoting the late comedian, George Carlin. “A home is an abstract idea, but these people need houses. Physical, tangible structures.”

Clever George Carlin quotes aside, basic housing cannot be offered in a vacuum. Homelessness is itself a complex issue: it can be attended by various component problems, like drug addictions and disabilities. Rising out of homelessness or poverty requires stable employment at a living wage as much as it requires basic, affordable housing.

The scarcity of jobs, childcare and other family obligations are significant barriers between homeless individuals and stable employment. A 2018 study by the Office of Planning, Research & Evaluation (OPRE), which is a subsidiary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, recommends subsidizing childcare programs and job referral services, whether they are state-run or private non-profits.

Any major reduction in homelessness will require shortening the chasm between incomes and housing costs. According to the 2019 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress, someone living in Philadelphia would have to work 86 hours per week at minimum wage ($7.25) to afford a one-bedroom apartment. This, coupled with the fact that only 41 affordable housing units exist for every 100 households making $23,850 or less annually, should be proof positive that we, as a society, have a lot of work to do before another James Talib Dean camp is never necessary again.

But there are many people and organizations involved in this fight already, and homelessness should not be viewed as insurmountable. In Canada, the New Leaf Project (NLP) has seen tremendous success with a one-time payment of $7,500 to homeless people in the Vancouver area.

“While many would balk at the thought of disbursing large sums of cash to people living in homelessness, our approach was based upon scientific evidence and our bold action has paid off,” a statement by NLP reads. “By preventing people from becoming entrenched as homeless, NLP helps individuals to maintain dignity and regain hope.”

Closer to home, the Pathways to Housing PA organization in Philadelphia operates a tiered “Work First” program designed to offer gainful employment with minimal barriers to entry.

“Our experience is that stability – including a steady income – is the first step to treating [substance abuse disorder], and we do not exclude those who use substances,” the Work First program description reads.

Jeremy claimed that police frequently threatened residents of the James Talib Dean camp, although I couldn’t corroborate that. The city and the police gave the camp residents numerous deadlines to vacate the area or else be vacated by force. During all the months of protest, Philadelphia Mayor Kenny let all the deadlines pass without incident.

“They don’t use force to clear it out so they don’t look like assholes,” Jeremy said. “And what exactly would they accomplish? We could just go move somewhere else. What are you gonna take from us? People are here because they have nothing.”

The homeless camps were remarkable for precisely that fact: the residents of the camps had nothing whatsoever to lose, and thus they had all of the bargaining power when negotiating with the city.

The most successful protests are often the ones that involve some sort of performative element. For example, those protesting Jim Crow segregation in the 1950s and 60s would go into “whites only” restaurants and simply sit down. When they refused to leave, the police would have to come and remove them by force. This would compel onlookers to reflect on the morality of laws that invited punishment for the mere act of sitting at a table. It was effective in getting people to seriously consider the absurdity and cruelty of certain laws because it put those laws on display.

The homeless camps followed this same principle, and I should like to see their example replicated nationwide. By gathering homeless people together in one place and then refusing to leave, the organizers forced those on the other side of the barricades to seriously consider why, in a fairly affluent society, such a large group of people should be forced to live without some sort of robust social program that could help alleviate their struggle.

When people saw the camps, they were getting the message that “it can, and often does get this bad for people just like you.”

I was glad to see that the camps were disbanded after finally meeting an agreement with the city government, and I hope that it is only the beginning of a more productive relationship between the city and the organizers. However, I worry that the camps, which were fairly obscure even during their heyday, will soon be forgotten by the general public. I believe that would be a shame. The homeless camps, their residents and those volunteers like Jeremy, ought to be canonized in the history of 2020’s great protests.