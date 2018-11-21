The taste of Thanksgiving

Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Although family friends, family and selflessness are some of the main highlights of Thanksgiving, it is undeniable that food is central to the holiday. With dishes like pumpkin pie, stuffing and mashed potatoes it’s hard to choose a favorite. Several students were willing to share their thoughts on what their favorite foods are, and why those foods have become so special to them.

Marius Sander, a senior with majors in cognitive science, philosophy and German, determined that his favorite food is mashed potatoes.

“You can simulate the mouthfeel of dairy pretty well, and as a vegan I don’t get to experience that very often.”

Mashed potatoes seem to be the most popular Thanksgiving dish. Four out of the 10 people asked about their favorite dish said that potatoes were the best. Alex Molina, a sophomore three languages major, is in agreement with the 40 percent that claim mashed potatoes to be their favorite Thanksgiving food.

“I really like mashed potatoes because my mom goes ham on them. They’re always the perfect consistency. She makes them with butter. Plus, you can cover up the fact that you may not be eating other things.”

Ava Stone, a freshman undeclared major, also agrees with these two students.

“I like making them with my mom,” Stone says. “They always taste good since they’re homemade.”

While some enjoy the traditions that are associated with creating this dish, others are more in tune with their nutritional preferences.

“I like mashed potatoes because I like carbohydrates,” Stormy McGuiness, a sophomore cognitive science major, says.

Of course, other students have different Thanksgiving dinner favorites. Stuffing came in second place for the highest stated preference. Reid Williams, a junior environmental engineering major, admits that he has warmed up to the Thanksgiving staple.

“I don’t think it’s the best thing, but I only have it at Thanksgiving. I used to hate it, like, a lot, but then I started to try it and I started to like it more, and I think that’s exemplary of the type of person I am.”

Craig Klevan, a sophomore environmental engineer, agrees with Reid that stuffing is the best dish. Although for him, the taste isn’t the main reason he considers it such a great addition to the Thanksgiving meal.

“Not only can you cook it in its own dish,” Kleven says. “But if there’s room in the turkey you can put it in the turkey as well, so you can choose different stuffing. It’s very versatile.”

There were some unique responses, as well. Roan Phillipson, a freshman human services major, believes that mac and cheese is the best for its unique qualities that only her mom can produce.

“My mom makes it from scratch and it is consistently the best thing at our Thanksgiving,” Phillipson says. “And you can never go wrong with mac and cheese.”

Some students had a favorite dish that is unique to their family. Olivia Craig, a sophomore university studies major, is one of those people. She believes that banana cream pie is the best “because [her] mom used to make it so well.”

Last but not least, Aarron Borkowski, a senior double major in finance and accounting, takes the more encompassing and traditional route on the Thanksgiving favorites.

“I like the turkey, the potatoes, the gravy and the stuffing,” Borkowski says. “They’re a unit and they all taste so good. It’s just the season to eat them all.”

The variety in favorites of the traditional foods at the Thanksgiving dinner table are indicative of a broad palate among university students. Regardless of preference of food, all students will enjoy a day where food, family and thankfulness combine to create a day that seems to tickle everyone’s taste buds.