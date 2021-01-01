The unexpected death of AEW’s Brodie Lee shows the harsh realities of professional wrestling

The sudden and unexpected death of professional wrestler Brodie Lee has sent shockwaves throughout the competitive, ever changing wrestling industry.



The sudden and unexpected death of professional wrestler Brodie Lee has sent shockwaves throughout the competitive, ever changing wrestling industry.

Lee, whose real name is Jon Huber, had recently joined the new wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after his eight year tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The death of the 41-year-old Lee was confirmed by his wife Amanda on Instagram, and was reportedly due to a lung issue unrelated to COVID-19.

Lee rose to stardom with the WWE under the ring name Luke Harper as a member of the popular wrestling faction, The Wyatt Family. Lee collected many accolades with AEW and WWE, including being a former TNT Champion, NXT Tag Team champion, a two time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and a WWE Intercontinental champion.

Many friends and coworkers of Lee remembered him on social media after the news of his sudden death was revealed. The news was announced by the AEW Twitter account along with a message about Lee’s impact on the wrestling community.

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee,” AEW said.

Lee will be remembered for his role with the WWE as the company vaguely attempted to monopolize the wrestling industry in the U.S, but due to a lack of creative direction, he decided to join the up-and-coming AEW to compete with the WWE.

WWE has long had control over the wrestling industry since their “victory” over World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the 1990s.

The WWE has had two flagship shows, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, and Monday nights had belonged to WWE until WCW attempted to directly compete with their own Monday night flagship program, Monday Nitro.

Dubbed as the “Monday Night Wars”, WWE, which was then known as World Wrestling Federation (WWF), turned the tide of the ratings battle and continuously edged out WCW, leading to Time Warner and Ted Turner’s sale of the company.

Few companies have decided to challenge the WWE and declare “war” on the company, but AEW’s entrance into the wrestling industry has been a unique change of pace to the business while posing an actual threat to the WWE.

During the Monday Night Wars, many WWF stars would jump ship to WCW, and vice versa. Lee’s move to AEW before his unexpected death was reminiscent of those times, and his move showed the possibilities and benefits of betting on yourself in today’s wrestling industry.

With Turner broadcasting reentering the wrestling industry with AEW’s flagship program, AEW Dynamite, the network needed recognizable stars to gain notoriety with casual fans. This included signing former WWE stars like Lee, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley.

Lee will be remembered for his run in one of wrestling’s most popular factions in recent history, as well as starting his own chapter in the newer, innovative AEW.

The sudden death of Lee has unfortunately continued the long trend of premature deaths of professional wrestlers.

Many professional wrestlers have died prematurely for a variety of reasons, with the most common reason tending to be heart-related issues. The heart-related issues that are prevalent in many former professional wrestlers are often due to years of steroid use and drug abuse.

Wrestlers such as Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero, Rick Rude and British Bulldog all died with heart-related issues, and it is presumed that previous steroid use played a role in each wrestlers’ death.

The most infamous death in wrestling was Chris Benoit’s double murder and suicide in 2007. It’s presumed that steroids played a role in Benoit’s declining mental state at the time as well as increasingly aggressive behavior.

However, steroids are not the sole reason why many wrestlers have had sudden, untimely deaths. After Guerrero died in 2005 due to heart disease, the WWE addressed their drug testing policies and made them increasingly strict.

The death of Lee is extremely unexpected, and with foul play not being a factor, it is a depressing reality for the trend of professional wrestler deaths.

Earlier this year, former WWE star Shad Gaspard was swimming with his son in Venice Beach, CA, when his son was swept into a rip current. Gaspard was able to save his son’s life, but was swept in the current himself, dying at the age of 39.

Just six days after Gaspard’s tragic death, Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star, Hana Kimura, died at the age of 22 after committing suicide. It was revealed that Kimura was the target of cyberbullying, and she even shared some of the hate comments she received before her death. Tokyo police arrested the man who was found to be cyberbullying Kimura, and after her death, many wrestlers paid tribute to her.

The intense schedule of a professional wrestler accompanied with the realities of travel, physical and mental health all make the profession extremely grueling year-round.

Former co-workers and friends of Lee have all spoken extremely highly of him since his death, with many acknowledging his kind, outgoing personality that contradicted his on-screen character. As unexpected as Lee’s death was, his legacy and efforts to better the professional wrestling industry will live on forever.