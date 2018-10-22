The university and diversity: The apathy and ignorance of an uninformed student body

MADDIE MCGHEE/THE REVIEW

“Thus far, my experience with UD’s political climate has indicated an apathetic and uninformed student body.”

Until I left my hometown, I never truly realized what my friends and neighbors meant when they said I “won the genetic lottery” when applying to college. Until it had been said to me too many times, the phrase, “you’re the whitest black person I know,” did not register with me as an insult. Until I left one predominantly white environment to enter a new one, I could not recognize the constant effort I had been exerting to gain acceptance in a white community.

When you tell a black girl (or any other person of color) that she “won the genetic lottery,” because of affirmative action, you diminish her accomplishments and ascribe her potential acceptance to her race rather than her intellect. When you tell a black girl that she speaks or acts white because she is well spoken (“eloquent” as some have deemed me) or well dressed, you tell her you are so bewildered by her perceived contradiction that you cannot reconcile her “good” behavior with her race.

Growing up, I accepted these comments, sometimes even believing them to be compliments. They made me feel accepted while simultaneously isolating me beneath their seemingly innocent delivery. When I finally left my racially ignorant town and its inhabitants, I was able to see my interactions with many members of my community for what they were.

I was unperturbed by the thought of attending the University of Delaware, though I expect other minority students from more diverse backgrounds may have been. After growing up in a predominantly white town, this was simply another. Based on the programs and diversity pamphlets I was fed daily, attending a 72.4 percent white school was less daunting if the school was at least acknowledging its shortcomings. Though this interest in diversity was primarily sparked by ongoing outsider complaints, I imagined that the university would be far more accepting than my hometown in suburban Pennsylvania with its country club and insulated neighborhood.

I managed to convince myself that lack of diversity did not necessarily dictate political climate until the notorious election of 2016 and the multitude of social justice catastrophes that the current presidential administration has inflicted since. Thus far, my experience with the university’s political climate has indicated an apathetic and uninformed student body. The majority of students I have interacted with have ranged from completely uninformed to minimally aware of a few of the more widely publicized struggles faced by minority people. Very few students willingly talk about any of these issues, even fewer when they pertain to race. More concerning is the lack of knowledge around racial generalizations and comments that was so reflective of my hometown. The same phrases comparing my more palatable traits to whiteness often surface here, even from my friends.

Unlike many of the white students here, I do not have the luxury of ignorance. Events like neo-Nazi and Confederate rallies in Charlottesville, a police officer shooting an unarmed black man in his own home and the forceful separation of young children from their parents at our nation’s border target me and other minorities.

While returning from dinner on Valentine’s Day last winter, my boyfriend and I were shouted and gestured at by two men in a Confederate-flag-clad pickup truck on this campus. Though I cannot say whether these people were locals, students or from out of town, I do know that when I realized the nature of their intentions, I was afraid. White supremacists are emboldened by the new administration and those of us who are targeted have felt this shift.

The university and a large percentage of the student population may choose to disregard the growing victimization of minority people, but minority students and their families do not have this same privilege of willful ignorance.