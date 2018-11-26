The university gets a Lyft



Randi Homola /THE REVIEW



BY Staff Reporter

With the Navy-Delaware basketball game right around the corner on Dec. 5, university students are scrambling to find a ride to the game and support their home team.

Typically students may consider consider taking campus-provided transportation in the form of buses, but Delaware Athletics has made a partnership with Lyft, an on-demand transportation company, that will allow students a much more convenient option to get to the game.

According to information provided by Lyft spokesperson, Tayah Price, with this new agreement, Lyft has become the “official rideshare partner of Delaware athletics.” Available at all university football games in the Delaware Stadium as well as the Bob Carpenter Center, Lyft provides pick-up and drop-off locations throughout campus to maximize student convenience.

Shuttle bus transportation was first offered at the university in 2008 as a way to ease travel to university football games. Now, the university is keeping up with the times by participating in the modern trend of ride-sharing. Lyft’s success in the U.S. within the past few years exemplifies how its services appeal to modern consumers, as shown by how Lyft was able to grow into a billion-dollar industry in less than 10 years.

In order to use Lyft, students must download the app. New users can use the code “GOHENS” to get $5 off four rides.