The university’s effect on local Main Street businesses

Over 23,000 students are enrolled at the university and over half of them return to campus after summers and holidays. The massive influx of students to Newark creates a huge market to tap into for the local economy.

During summer and winter, the majority of students head home for break. The typically crowded streets become almost entirely empty. Night life comes to a halt as bars and restaurants empty out for the season.

“The winter and summer sessions are very similar in regards that it is less busy,” William Cardenas, one of the managers at Newark Deli and Bagels, said in an email. “Once school is in session it is quite different. Once the student’s return to school it becomes fast paced in the deli.”

Even chain restaurants like honeygrow derive a large portion of their earnings through university students.

“Students do seem to be our main customer base,” Michael Marconi, general manager of Honeygrow, said in an email. “We are much busier during the fall and spring, due to the students. Revenues definitely come and go with the students, we average about $15-$17,000 [per week] without students and $23-$28,000 [per week] with students.”

In Honeygrow’s case, students can generate up to $8,000 more per week while school is in session, creating an additional $308,000 annually. That extra money can prevent a business from closing its doors for good.

“If we did not have the students as customers that would definitely hurt but, the flow of residents would be enough to keep the door open,” Cardenas wrote.

While some businesses like Newark Deli and Bagels and Honeygrow rely more heavily on the university, others like Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co. have a customer base that relies much less on university students.

“Students are surprisingly not our main customer base, our main customer base is local residents of Newark,”Sean Scalzi, operations manager of Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co., said in an email. “Even when the college isn’t in session we stay very busy. Our revenue will increase significantly around the holiday season; there’s a lot of gift giving, and coffee makes a great gift. Other than that, our revenue is very consistent. Also we keep the same weekly hours all year round.”

While residents can push businesses through slow seasons, the students are typically what creates a massive chunk of revenue, though some still struggle to keep their doors open without them.

Students are not the only factor in the revenue of these businesses, the effects of COVID-19 have also created conflict for various businesses. Some places like Newark Deli and Bagels were forced to conserve costs by taking items off the menu.

“COVID has impacted us greatly,” Cardenas wrote in an email. “We had to take a number of items off the menu and reduce everyone’s hours,”

Others have sacrificed the personal touch of their business in order to limit risk of exposure.

“COVID has made us change our approach to serving coffee from a cute cafe where you could sit and read to window service,” Scalzi said.

Giving support to these businesses can be beneficial for their long-term survival, helping to give them a needed boost through slower seasons or other conflict, especially through the lasting effects of a global pandemic.

“The university has a huge impact on not just us, but all of the businesses on Main Street,” Cardenas said.

With University President Dennis Assanis’ promise to bring back 95% of courses in-person with the exception of some large lectures, Main Street is looking forward to a bustling fall semester.