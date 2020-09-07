The university’s position on student diversity and inclusion

​



​The university took a firm stance on student diversity and inclusion in an email sent out on Aug. 28.​

Owing to the 57th anniversary of the historic civil rights march on Washington, the university took a firm stance on student diversity and inclusion in an email sent out on Aug. 28.

The email mentioned the shooting of Kenosha, Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake, which happened shortly after the recent protests sparked by George Floyd’s death engulfed the nation.

The university stands in solidarity with those who acts of racial violence have most impacted.

“I sincerely wish that my words could eliminate racism and prevent the senseless violence endured by far too many people,” University President Dennis Assanis said in the email.

The aforementioned email, which came just a day after an arson on the Chabad Center for Jewish life, briefly explained the university’s continuing efforts to become more socially responsible and make the campus an acceptable and diverse place for people from all backgrounds.

Constant efforts are being made to enroll and retain students, faculty and other staff members of color. To support the Black Lives Matter movement, a “UD Antiracism Initiative” was put into action, headed by Alison Parker, the program chair of the History Department, co-chaired by Theodore Davis from the Department of Political Science and International Relations and Lynette Overby from the Department of Theatre.

This initiative, as opposed to being a push from the top administration, was primarily created by the faculty members.

A large and inclusive “steering committee,” open for all faculty, staff, graduate and undergraduate students will be formed to highlight the many ongoing and new initiatives on campus. The committee is designed to be an umbrella organization for separate working-group subcommittees, with the members able to choose an area or areas they wish to focus on. The first meeting was held on Aug. 26.

“We will compile a master list of all specific goals and action plans and try to secure administrative attention to support them,” Parker stated in an email. “We hope to provide a higher profile for these initiatives so that we can secure more interdisciplinary collaboration.”

The university has a host of Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) created specifically for the upliftment of minority student populations. The Black Student Union, HOLA (Hispanic/Latinx community), South Asian Student Association and the China-America Association are a few of the many RSOs focusing on minority groups.

“The Registered Student Organizations remain an integral part of the process of inclusion on campus,” Fernando Morales, a member of the 2019 Student Inclusion and Diversity Board, said. “However, many minority student organizations face difficulties in making their presence known on campus, especially at events such as UDance, UDab, Blue Hen Ambassadors, et cetera, at UD’s historically white campus.”

The university has been a predominantly white campus with almost 71% of its student population being white, followed by 8% Hispanic, 6% Black and 5% comprised of international students. The remaining 5% students belong to two or more races or an unknown category.

Michael Vaughan, the interim vice provost for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, mentioned a Diversity Action Plan that provides a detailed description of the university’s mission to enrich diversity on campus along with its expectations from the campus community.

The university plans to develop new diversity programs and strengthen its existing initiatives through the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and other events for community engagement. Given the impact of coronavirus, these programs will continue in an online format.

“Although it has been a challenge for the university to make a headway on this front given that it’s an ever-evolving issue, we aim to change these numbers and have more students from underrepresented ethnic backgrounds,” Vaughan said. “The goal is to put the message out there that UD is a welcoming place, with a host of opportunities for a diverse student population.”

The university claims it is making multiple efforts to achieve diversity on campus, however, some students feel differently.

“They should favor attracting more minorities,” Areeba Khan, a junior international relations major, said. “I have heard from former students who have worked in the admissions office, who reported and even tweeted about the racial discriminatory practices that are active in the office.”

Khan also described multiple experiences of Islamophobia on campus.

“As a visibly Muslim woman, I feel the weight on my shoulders to expain it to people around me that we are not terrorists and just normal people like everyone else.” Khan said.

Morales shared Khan’s opinion on having a greater minority presence on campus.

“It would be nice if minority ethnicities had a stronger presence on campus beyond just occupancy, and more so [were] ingrained into the culture at UD,” Morales said. “I didn’t find it to be an oppressive campus, but it did seem dreadfully neutral on diversity and inclusion.”