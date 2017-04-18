The upside to fake news: Increasing success of author exploring U.S.-Russia relations



Alumni David Hoffman came to campus to discuss relations with Russia under the country’s new administration.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

As relations between the United States and Russia potentially hit what President Donald Trump has referred to as an “all-time low,” the work of author and university alumnus David Hoffman is becoming increasingly relevant.

Hoffman acknowledged that, several years ago, Russia would not be something most U.S. citizens would be concerned about. If he had held a lecture about Russia years ago, when his first book had come out in 2001, he stated there would’ve been no more than 10 people. But now, he attracted a crowd of residents, a group of high school students and college students that filled Gore Recital Hall.

He explained during his lecture last Thursday night that what is happening in Russia is “worrisome” but it does not necessarily signal the beginning of a war.

“What we have today is not healthy, but it’s not nearly the globe-spanning confrontation between capitalism and communism of [the Cold War],” Hoffman said. “Communism lost. Period.”

He argued that the fight for democracy that occurred in Russia during the 1980s and 1990s was one of the most chaotic periods in its history, but valuable nonetheless as it was, he stated, the longest period of freedom the country had ever experienced.

The effort was short-lived, however.

“[Russians] were missing an identity, a mission and basic values,” Hoffman said. “They should’ve done more to build it with their own hands.”

He continued by saying that part of the reason democracy is failing in Russia is in part because of its president, Vladimir Putin. Instead of being voted in, Putin was “appointed” as the president of Russia by former president Boris Yeltsin despite being, what Hoffman called, “fatally flawed.”

“Putin took democracy apart one slice at a time, hoping that no one would scream,” he said.

Hoffman also argued that Putin’s approach to international relations has not “made sense.” He stated that with as rich in human capital and history as Russia is, it shouldn’t be receding from the global arena.

Hoffman also stated this with the caveat that Putin is not all of Russia, and believing that he is would be a mistake.

When asked during the question and answer segment about Putin’s high approval ratings in Russia, Hoffman credited this to Russia’s refusal to allow free speech. He said that the Russian government was only seen as stable because the country exists in an “authoritarian vacuum.”

This parallels China’s lack of free expression, Hoffman said. It is part of authoritarian government to erase all opposition and be left with only supporters. The countries will block certain websites and certain news media in the hopes of avoiding conflict.

One attendee asked about concerns over fake news in the United States.

“The idea of fake news is a very scary but as an open society, we have the ability to question everything,” Hoffman said. “Fake news is a celebration of open society.”

Openness is one of the most important parts of democracy, he said. It is what primarily separates the United States as a democratic nation from authoritarian government.

“Is there anything at all that you think we could possibly learn from Russia?” one attendee asked.

Hoffman explained that we learned how much can be accomplished when Russia and the United States worked together. He cited the time when the two countries worked together to put away large amounts of uranium and plutonium in Siberia, which in turn made the world safer. He also mentioned the weapons have been taken apart in an effort to ease tensions between the countries.

A student also stood up and asked why Russia seems to continue to fall back on authoritarianism despite efforts to move away from it. Hoffman said that this was because Russia did not pick Putin, and did not pick Putin’s politics.

Hoffman was also asked about how much he believed Russia influenced the latest presidential election.

He clarified that he did not have all the answers, but he believed that the Russian hack against Hillary Clinton’s campaign occurred. He doesn’t believe that Russia singlehandedly cost her the election, and he said that there was an interference of some kind.

Hoffman argued for an “open and honest” investigation of the claims of Russian hacks and for everyone to give the investigators time to uncover the whole story.

“We shouldn’t give Putin credit for our mistakes,” he said.