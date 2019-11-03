“The very nature of our being is tied up in the humanities:” Panelists make case for the importance of humanities majors



Jalen Adams/THE

REVIEW

The History Club partnered with the Career Center and Museum Studies to host an event intended to reassure students majoring in the humanities against growing stigma about their potential future success.



BY

Senior Reporter

Amid growing public perception that a humanities education inadequately prepares graduates for employment, four panelists traveled to the university Career Center to argue the opposite.

On Tuesday, the History Club partnered with the Career Center and Museum Studies to host “Making History: A Humanities Career Panel,” an event intended to reassure students majoring in the humanities against growing stigma about their potential future success.

“The key to success that people often ignore is passion,” Jon Sheehan, the education policy advisor for Gov. John Carney, said. “Passion makes you better at your job. Sure, you could go into a career in the sciences and make more money, but if you aren’t passionate about the subject you will never find fulfillment.”

The other panelists agreed.

“If you work in the humanities, you’re not in it for the paycheck,” Leann Moore, the university’s coordinator of the spring semester in Washington and institute director for Delaware Municipal Clerk Program, said. “Because there are plenty of other jobs where you could get a much larger paycheck. You do it because you love it.”

The panelists noted that not only are the humanities beneficial to students but that students are incredibly important for the growth of the humanities. Many specific fields in the humanities are in need of a new generation to step up and keep the work going.

“I’m looking every day at articles that are being passed in my circle about the power of the humanities and how we can’t let these things go,” Michelle Anstine, executive director for Delaware Humanities, said. “The very nature of our being is tied up in the humanities.”

Even in areas of humanities that are hardly at risk of fading out of view, there is a high demand for young graduates.

“Education, in particular, is in desperate need of diversity,” Sheehan, as a former fifth-grade teacher, pointed out. “We need young people with fresh ideas and a willingness to try new things and a passion for what they do.”

Despite the necessity of careers in the humanities, these jobs are not always the easiest to obtain, leading to the sense of unease that many students feel when selecting a major in this field. The panelists offered some tips and tricks to undergraduates to prepare them for the eventual job search.

“Get involved,” Moore said. “This campus has so many amazing opportunities where you can meet people, whether that be at sports or clubs or random events. You never know where you’ll run into that one person who holds the key to a future job.”

This includes the panelists themselves, and students hastily scribbled down the contact information provided at the mention of potential employment.

“And make sure you follow up on those connections,” Sheehan added. “Stay in touch with past employers and the people you meet along the way, so that when the time comes for a reference or a job opportunity, you have a foot in the door.”