The YChromes place third at competition



Courtesy of the YChromes

A university a cappella group places third in the Championship of College A Cappella Mid-Atlantic Competition.

BY

ASSISTANT MOSAIC EDIOTR

Over winter session, The YChromes went to a cappella boot camp. They rehearsed for two full weekends — arranging music and learning choreography to prepare for the International Championship of College A Cappella (ICCA) Mid-Atlantic Competition.

The practicing paid off. On February 4, The YChromes placed third out of eight a cappella groups (the only group from UD) while competing at Rowan University in New Jersey, according to Patrick Boland, a senior music education major and the music director of The YChromes. The 18-member a cappella group learned the music and choreography to three songs for a set of 10 minutes and 50 seconds, in which they performed songs like “Crazy” by Ledo, “Roses” by the Chainsmokers, and “Gone” by Junior Junior.

“We had two full weekends of rehearsals before the ICAA,” Boland says. “We did nine in the morning to 10 at night for a whole weekend.”

YChromes President Walker Wiley, a junior music management major, says the a cappella groups were judged on music, choreography visuals and personal choice by five judges at the competition. Last year, The YChromes did not place in the competition, Wiley says.

At this year’s competition, their second year competing, The YChromes placed third with a total of 334 points. In second was Rowan’s RoVo and in first Georgetown University’s Superfood a cappella group.

“We all felt really really good after we performed,” Wiley says. “We knew we did a great job, which I don’t think a lot of us could have said for last year.”

For this competition, Wiley says they worked hard on choreography, which is not their strong suit. He says they made shapes, played with levels, moved side to side and made a long solid line right at the front of the stage to give the performance a “wow” factor.

Senior Malcolm Washington, a music education major and The YChromes competition coordinator, agrees that dancing is not their strong suit, but said he incorporated choreography that would not take away from their singing. The number for “Crazy” featured choreography that mimicked a freestyle part of the song, in which the performers jumped around the stage.

“We looked ridiculous, but that was the point,” Washington says.

As The YChromes’ music director, Boland arranged some of the music for the performance. His favorite part of the task was turning a techno song, “Roses,” into a choral piece. He says he put a twist on it and arranged it so it “sounded pretty.”

Although Boland, Wiley and Washington play different roles in The YChromes, they all say the best part of the competition was the group’s friendship and time spent together. Washington says his favorite part was making music with his best friends, while Boland says he enjoyed bonding over the weekends.

They also agree that placing third is a good step for the group.

“It makes me excited to see that we’re moving in a direction where we can place and even win competitions in the future,” Washington says.