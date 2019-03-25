The “zine” phenomenon and the creative chaos of DisturbancE



Edward Benner/THE REVIEW

DisturbancE is a reflection of the passions, drive and creativity of the Delaware scene.

No one ever said revolution has to look pretty. Manning scissors, staplers, a Xerox machine and utter passion, Staci Pinkowitz and Diego Romero-Aros create a monthly zine called DisturbancE that seeks to be a physical document and connector of the local DIY punk-music and arts scene in Delaware.

Zines are self-published, hand-assembled magazines that originated with punk subcultures in the 1970s. Working independently of mainstream music publications, zines spotlight local music and scene happenings, serving as connectors and informants by and for the community. Working within this long-underground tradition, DisturbancE captures this moment in time for the Delaware scene.

Edward Benner/THE REVIEW

Pinkowitz— who described herself as an “Aries, on-and-off-again student and community organizer” — edits the content, while Romero-Aros physically assembles the zine. Romero-Aros is also the head of Impetus Records, a Wilmington-based independent label dedicated to showcasing local bands.

Starting in 2017, DisturbancE was conceived of as a visual component for Romero-Aros’ Impetus label and was only made as an afterthought, low on the list of priorities. Pinkowitz saw the early versions and became heavily involved, citing her interest in zine construction and community engagement as motivators. Pinkowitz and Romero-Aros discovered that they made a good team and began making monthly issues in August 2018.

The pages of DisturbancE include photo collages, show posters and uniquely arranged text, all playing into a disordered creative chaos. Because the zine is laid out physically, on paper, constructing, assembling and printing it is a time-consuming, tactile process. That said, Pinkowitz and Romero-Aros embrace the laborious effort and all of its imperfections.



Edward Benner/THE REVIEW

DisturbancE’s official logo.

“There’s no rulebook for this, and this goes for many things: starting a band, booking a show and, specifically here, building a zine,” Pinkowitz says. “There’s no right way to do it. You just do it, and if it works, great. If there’s something wrong, move forward.”

Like Pinkowitz, Romero-Aros welcomes the possibility of mistakes as part of the art form.

“People are hesitant to do work that has flaws … I find that inspiring, I like mistakes,” Romero-Aros says. “I think mistakes are human.”

Pinkowitz and Romero-Aros point to the freedom to create and experiment on their own terms as a distinguishing factor between DisturbancE and mainstream magazines and newsletters.

“It’s the effort that is poured into it. It’s art,” Pinkowitz says.

While the two take pride in their work and what it does for the community, they also emphasize that DisturbancE is not exclusionary and that its audience is encouraged to participate, be it by submitting their own work or creating their own zines. The loose definition of zine allows it to take whatever form the artist sees fit.

“This is something literally anyone can do,” Romero-Aros says.

Edward Benner/THE REVIEW

DisturbancE’s creators encourage the community to participate in the zine-making process.

Through making the zine, Pinkowitz and Romero-Aros hope to better organize and connect the community, making it accessible and inclusive.

“We want to encourage activism, radical expression, freedom of the ability to try,” Pinkowitz says.

Printing a limited run makes finding DisturbancE a fulfilling odyssey that contributes to the overall experience of the work.

“Anyone is welcome to come in if they so choose, but they have to make that step. It’s around if people look for it, and if they don’t, it’s not on us to bring it to people,” Romero-Aros says.

Continuing onward and aiming to improve each monthly issue, Pinkowitz and Romero-Aros have no particular goals other than staying true to their creative vision and DIY roots.