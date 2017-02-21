“There is nothing that cannot be accomplished”: Lessons from a 67-year old student



Courtesy of Margie Masino

Margaret Masino deals with the same hurdles as any university student, although she has returned to the university at age 67.

Like any other college junior, Margaret “Margie” Masino stresses over tests and homework. She goes to the tutoring center and professors’ office hours. She attends the occasional club meeting when she has the time and spends countless hours researching in the library. On weekends, Masino meets up with her friends for brunch or for a cocktail to unwind from her week of balancing work, school and a social life.

Unlike many of her classmates at the university, however, Masino attends classes at no cost — through the tuition-free degree program for Delaware residents over 60.

At age 67, Masino is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, one of her many passions. Over the past five years, she has enrolled in one course each semester, inching her way toward finishing her degree, a quest she never completed after graduating high school.

Sitting in front of the Brew HaHa! fireplace, Masino blends in with the bustling students around her. She takes a sip from her chai latte and crosses her ankles casually. She has attended the university for the past five years, and Newark has been her home for the past 67.

Growing up in rural Newark with three brothers, Masino’s life was immediately split between helping her stay-at-home mother with domestic responsibilities and watching her brothers hunting and skeet shooting in the yard.

“‘You stay inside and help your mom. You do the ironing, you do the cooking,’” Masino remembers her dad saying to her as a child. “Well, I did not want to. I wanted to be outside. I wanted to help him fix the roof.”

Masino and her brothers all attended middle school, junior high and high school, despite the difference in their childhood hobbies. After graduation, she headed off to college at the university, without much direction as to which career path she would follow.

Her father hinted she should pursue a career as a teacher, nurse or secretary. Perhaps it was the determination she had built through years of living with three brothers – who once tied her to a tree in the woods – but Masino was sure none of her father’s well-meaning suggestions was the right fit for her.

“It’s not what I wanted to do,” she says, shrugging. “I don’t remember ever thinking I couldn’t do something.”

After attending the university for the fall semester, and for only the beginning of the spring, Masino dropped out in 1967. The newfound freedom of college had excited her, but rather than continue her schooling she felt ready to go straight to work. While her parents were disappointed, they didn’t press the matter.

Looking back, Masino realizes her brothers had a lot more pressure put on them to finish school and succeed after graduation. She attributes this to a popular mindset during the time in which she was growing up, a mindset her parents held.

“They had to be the breadwinners for their families,” Masino says of her brothers, and of young men in their generation. “The woman would be supported, so it didn’t really matter what I did.”

After leaving the university, Masino moved into her own apartment and got a job at a furniture store, hoping to explore her interest in interior design. It was there she developed an aptitude for sales, which she still works in today. Her love for anthropology came later on, while flipping through the pages of National Geographic. However, getting her degree is not about pursuing a career in anthropology, Masino says, but rather to finish what she was never before able to when she first stepped onto the UD campus.

Though time has passed since Masino left school, packed her bags and pursued a life of independence, her determination for success and hard work has not faded. Since that time, Masino has been a wife, a mother to two sons and a student – but she has never stopped working. The same passion she applied to getting a job and supporting herself some 47 years ago, she now applies to her schooling.

“One of my favorite parts about school is researching,” Masino says. “I love going to the library and just sitting there reading – I love going to school.”

Masino realizes she is not alone in her quest for a life different than what was the norm during her childhood. Today, she says, there are more opportunities available to women who want to succeed in the workplace and get an education, though there is still a “glass ceiling.”

“I still see some [of what I grew up with] now,” Masino says. “People say, ‘Oh here comes that cute little Margie,’ but I am not stupid. There is nothing that cannot be accomplished.”