Think before you share: The lack of awareness of sexual exploitation

It is easy to judge someone by their appearance. Everything from clothes to teeth are susceptible to the scrutiny of passing strangers. This explains why people fret over profile pictures and take cautionary measures to ensure only their best selves are on display. But, what if, with one photo, a person’s entire life could be ruined? And what if that photo was a nude picture, shared without consent and posted for the entire world to see?

Sexual exploitation is the act of abusing another person’s sexuality for personal gain or any other purpose without receiving consent. In an environment like a college campus, the most common form of exploitation is the sharing of sexually explicit photos and videos.

Currently, at the university, there are no regulations in place that specifically handle cases of sexual exploitation. Instead, all reported cases of sexual exploitation are categorized under the broader term of sexual harassment.

Danica Myers, the interim university Title IX coordinator, said that the university is trying to propose revisions to Title IX, the federal sexual misconduct law, that broaden regulations to address more relevant concerns, like exploitation. State legislation challenges these proposals, and it is uncertain when the revisions will pass.

Still, the university enforces its sexual harassment policies and investigates every reported case. Depending on the severity and circumstances, the penalties charged against the accused varies.

“Usually instances like [sharing photos without consent] will result in suspension from the university,” Myers said.

Even though the number of reports of sexual exploitation on campus is increasing, there is still not enough awareness within the student population. Elizabeth Rodenbach, a junior geology major, said that she had never heard about the growing concern over sexual exploitation on campus. While, the university addresses other forms of sexual misconduct, such as assault and dating violence, nothing much is being shared about leaking pictures and videos without consent.

“Seeing how I’ve never heard about it on campus, I wouldn’t say it’s being well-addressed,”

Rodenbach said.

One method the university uses to raise awareness is employing Sexual Offense Support (SOS) advocates. SOS advocates are enrolled students who provide free, confidential support to victims through a 24-hour call line. The university also plans to hang new posters that specifically educate about sexual exploitation on campus.

But, university outreach may not be enough to reduce the number of reported cases.

The growth of the internet and social media plays a significant role in the recent rise in reports among students. And with platforms, like Snapchat, where pictures disappear upon receival, the task of tracing who originally leaked the picture and how far the picture has travelled becomes increasingly challenging.

Additionally, Myers said that often victims can feel as though their case does not meet the qualifications to file a report. She said she is concerned over the lack of resolution she encounters when helping students, and usually their hesitation stems from not understanding what sexual exploitation means. From posting on social media, to showing a couple of friends a video, any circumstance where sexually explicit content is shared without consent falls under sexual exploitation.

“They only see it as something that’s ‘crappy,’ but don’t understand how serious the issue is,” Myers said.

Edward Herman, a freshman nutrition and medical science major, said he has heard multiple horror stories of people sending someone a nude photo, only for the image to get leaked. In all of the cases, not a single student chose to report their case.

“Nobody thought to report it,” Herman said. “They just waited for it to blow over with time.”

The issue of sexual exploitation poses a social threat to the lives of the students, yet it is not receiving the attention it deserves. As social media continues to grow, students are increasingly at risk. And if the university and students remain unaware of the crisis that surrounds them, matters will only get worse.

“I knew a girl who had her picture leaked, but nothing really happened,” Jessica Brady, a freshman health and behavior science major, said. “No one got in trouble because no one reported anything.”