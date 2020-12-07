TikTok on the clock for university students

A common phrase for Generation Z one may have heard is, “I saw that on TikTok.”

​

Sam Ford​/THE REVIEW

​A common phrase for Generation Z one may have heard is, “I saw that on TikTok.”​

BY

Contributing Reporter​

It makes ideas go viral to millions of users. It invents new dances. It offers tips on everything, from making whipped coffee to cheating in a Zoom class — by blurring your laptop’s camera with chapstick.

A common phrase for Generation Z one may have heard is, “I saw that on TikTok.” While some students have gone viral on the app, others watch content even at inconvenient times.

TikTok, the fast-growing social media app for sharing videos that sprang to life in 2014, has caught on with students at the university and countless other universities.

According to Statista, “In 2019, TikTok was downloaded over 738 million times, making it one of the leading apps on Google Play and the App store worldwide.” The number of users is predicted to reach 45.4 million by the end of 2020 and continue to skyrocket beyond.

Ava Stone, a junior psychology and Italian double major, finds the app “addicting.”

“It can get in the way of schoolwork, because if I go on it then, I’ll just get distracted and keep scrolling instead of doing my assignment,” Stone said.

The app has an infinite scroll of videos allowing users to watch one after another with no hesitation.

Lawson Schultz, a sophomore art and sociology double major, said she used to spend one hour a day on TikTok until she deleted it.

“Part of the reason I deleted it was because of the ‘Social Dilemma’ documentary,” Schultz said. “I was just hoping to use my phone less in general and be more conscious about using social media because of the negative effects.”

Schultz was able to share her artwork with the TikTok community when she had the app, experiencing success in views ranging from 250,000 to 1,000,000.

But what is it that makes a TikTok go viral?

Sydney Giusto, a graduate student getting her masters in speech language pathology, posted a video that went viral in March.

Giusto thought of the idea to randomly make a “Twilight”-related TikTok, and it blew up overnight. As of Nov. 24, it has 2.1 million views.

“It was just very random and unexpected,” Giusto said. “Even now I still refresh my notifications and [I] still get likes on it every day.”

Giusto admitted that other TikToks that she has spent more time on haven’t gotten the same attention.

“Sometimes things go viral because it’s [on] a ‘for you page’ that specifically goes to the people that are interested in that,” Giusto said. “So I’m thinking maybe my video happened to go to the ‘Twilight’ fans.”

While some creators like to use TikTok for lighthearted videos, some viral videos on the app include “cheating” and “college” hacks.

Stone mentioned seeing a viral cheating video on her feed.

“I’ve seen a video about ProctorU where students put chapstick on their laptop camera so then it makes your screen look blurry, and they won’t be able to see any cheating,” Stone said.

One sound of a glitching Zoom call went viral on the app, giving students the opportunity to use it in their online classes and get a pass on participating.

Even with the controversy of certain TikToks, the app is simply used for entertainment for many.

“I just make them for fun,” Giusto said.

Schultz gave a reason for why the app is so successful.

“It allows for college students to see more of the younger generation’s culture to an extent,” Schultz said. “It definitely brings another dynamic allowing people to be more creative than just like a typical picture format.”