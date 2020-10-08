Tim Anderson and Fernando Tatis, Jr: Baseball’s newest trendsetters



Young studs Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tim Anderson are transforming the game of baseball.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

In 2016, the San Diego Padres and the Chicago White Sox found themselves in very similar situations, both franchises were spinning their wheels and not having a lot of on-field success.

After 2016, and a series of trades, each franchise would expedite their own rebuilding process in what would eventually lead to two of the most fun and successful teams in the sport currently.

Similarly to San Diego, the Chicago White Sox had been a team struggling to put together a contender. Since their World Series win in 2005, Chicago had only mustered 4 winning seasons, while only making the playoffs one time in that span.

This season, the Padres and the White Sox have consistently been two of the best teams in the entire league, with each team clinching a playoff berth with weeks to spare. These franchises and their young rosters are changing the mold of what it means to have fun on the baseball field.

In June of 2016, the San Diego Padres decided to finally enter rebuilding mode and make some roster moves that would set their franchise up for the future. After years of middling and failed attempts at constructing a contender, General Manager AJ Preller made the decision to start from the ground up.

In doing so, the Padres would trade one of their big name pitchers at the time, James Shields . Two years prior, Shields signed the richest free agent contract in Padres history, however, his failed tenure would set San Diego up for success for the foreseeable future.

After weeks of trade talks, the Padres agreed to trade James Shields to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for pitcher Erik Johnson and a little known 17-year old shortstop prospect, Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Fernando Tatis, Jr, that little known 17-year old shortstop prospect, has now emerged as a bonafide superstar and a favorite to win the National League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. On Aug. 17, Tatis Jr. became a household name and set the baseball world on fire.

The Padres were playing the Texas Rangers that day and had a large lead all game. Tatis came to the plate with a 10-3 lead and the bases were loaded. The inning prior, Tatis had hit a three-run homerun to extend the Padres lead, and in this particular plate appearance, Tatis would extend the lead even further. On a 3-0 count , Tatis launched a grand slam into the right field seats.

Many people around the baseball world were furious, while many also supported Tatis. Swinging on a 3-0 count in a blowout is considered breaking an “unwritten rule” in baseball. The unwritten rules of baseball have long been a topic of debate: many of these rules include not bat-flipping, running up the score, or throwing a pitch at an opposing batter in retaliation.

“I know a lot of unwritten rules,” said Tatis in his postgame interview after his controversial grand slam. “I was kind of lost on this. Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I’ll take a pitch.”

This season, the Padres and White Sox have each had two MVP candidates on their respective teams. Shortstop Tim Anderson and first baseman Jose Abreu have been dominant for the Sox, with Anderson among the top of the league in batting average and Abreu leading the entire MLB in Runs Batted In (RBI). Abreu also sits among the league leaders in home runs, providing the Sox with some much needed power.

The Padres have been led by the duo of Tatis and Manny Machado , whom the Padres signed to a 10-year, $300 million contract in 2019. Both Machado and Tatis are among the National League leaders in batting average, homeruns, and RBIs.

Specifically, Anderson and Tatis have been at the forefront of baseball’s “fun” movement, as they’ve taken it upon themselves to simply be themselves on the baseball field. Anderson and Tatis both have been playing at an MVP caliber level for much of the last year, while also exuding personality, which is something that the sport has been in need of.

“You know, we’ve mentioned changing the game several times before, but it’s tough to change the game when there’s so many unwritten rules,” Anderson said in reference to Tatis’ grand slam earlier in the season. “To see things like that, it definitely makes it exciting.”

Anderson himself had a run in with baseball’s unwritten rules last season after he “pimped” a homerun off of Kansas City Royals pitcher, Brad Keller. Andersons’ bat flip after his homer has now become his signature move after going deep, and he was unapologetic for what some thought was showing up the pitcher.

“You know the kids love it. I’m on deck now, I get from the fans, ‘Hey, do the bat flip,’” Anderson said on ESPN’s, The Dan Le Batard show. “So it’s cool stuff, and it’s all fun stuff. It’s nothing to disrespect anybody, but I think it’s a part of the game or it should be.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher, Trevor Bauer, has also petitioned heavily for players to show their personality and be themselves. On Sept. 19, Bauer and Anderson faced off in a tough matchup, one in which Anderson won, as he hit a long home run off Bauer to extend the White Sox lead.

“I’ll give Tim his due; I’ll give Tim his due” said Bauer, “Here you go Tim. TA7, this is your moment. You finally got me; you got me good.”

Baseball has had a long history of young players having to “pay their dues” in order to let their personality show. The sport has been criticized for its unwritten rules, as it holds back players from being themselves. Players like Anderson and Tatis are showing that it is okay to show your swagger and personality and that things such as flipping your bat are not intended to be disrespectful.

Anderson and Tatis are inspiring a whole new generation of young players who are willing to leave the unwritten rules of baseball in the past. Their impact is already being seen on the big league level, especially on Anderson’s White Sox.

The White Sox have been one of baseball’s biggest surprises this year, and as they look towards the playoffs, Anderson’s impact is felt up and down the lineup. The Sox have young stars such as outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, who are often seen laughing and joking around in the outfield during the game. They also have infielders Yoan Moncada and Abreu, who during their games wear thick gold chains, reminiscent of Mr. T, or even Tony Montana from “Scarface.”

Tatis is notorious for his on-field wardrobe in his own right, he can often be seen wearing his colorful array of wristbands, wrist tape, arm sleeves, and cleats. He also often wears a Dominican Republic inspired headband to keep his blonde dreadlocks out of the way, which he dons in honor of his home country. Little things such as a players on-field attire goes a long way into the expression of being yourself on the baseball field.

Earlier this season, when he was asked about the unwritten rules of baseball, Anderson’s response was par for the course.

“They’re unwritten, you know, so I think you can do as you please,” Anderson said in a post game zoom meeting.

Anderson and Tatis have brought a new feel to the game of baseball, together they have helped set a tone for future generations. In the future, their contributions to the growth of baseball will prove them to be modern day trailblazers of the game.

The youth movement in MLB is slowly rewriting the unwritten rules of the game while slowly removing all of baseball’s gatekeepers of the past.