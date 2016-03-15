Timothy’s of Newark suspends college night



Timothy’s of Newark will end their popular College Night indefinitely after legal issues.

It’s Friday night. By 8:30 p.m., a line made up of college students has formed outside of Timothy’s of Newark that wraps around the side of the building. Two hours later, the upper floor of the restaurant is packed until close. This is Timothy’s “college night.”

Timothy’s, a local staple amongst students and Newark residents, hosted a “college night” every Friday in its upper bar where tables would be pushed to the side to make room for a dance floor and a DJ. This past week rumors began circulating that college night would be over, prompting many to call the restaurant, which confirmed the rumors.

Hannah Bologna, a senior mass communications major, and a regular patron of Timothy’s on Friday nights, said she was upset to hear the news.

“I’m devastated, because it is tradition,” Bologna said. “It’s like closing Grotto’s. Tim’s on a Friday is the number one thing to do at UD.”

A Timothy’s employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said the reason for the closing was the result of a visit from Delaware’s Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC). The employee said members of ABC came into Timothy’s Friday, March 5 after someone reported college students had been using fake identification.

“Someone, either a college student or somebody who knew about the college kids coming, notified the ABC, or the cops notified them, and that’s why they came,” the employee said. “But, we didn’t get in trouble for any of that.”

According to the website of the Office of the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner, ABC’s job is to grant or deny applications for liquor licenses, approve or disapprove requests for modifications to licensed establishments, perform inspections and grant renewals of liquor licenses.

Timothy’s has undercover cops next to the bouncers in order to intercept any fake IDs and prevent anyone underage from entering, the employee said.

“I mean, I’m not 100 percent sure, I wasn’t totally aware of us getting caught for underage kids, but I’m certain that’s not why,” they said.

The employee believes the main reason Timothy’s had to end college night was because it violated Newark’s laws about having a dance floor and a mini bar, amongst other things.

“Since we’re a restaurant and a bar we do not have a club license, which allows us I guess to move tables and put up the dance floor,” they said. “Newark has a law where you are not allowed to dance. It’s sort of like ‘Footloose.’”

The law is in fact a Newark Municipal code that states: “live night club or floor show type entertainment” which encourages dancing within an establishment, is banned. In short, dance floors are not allowed.

When asked to speak to the owner of Timothy’s, a male employee was put on the phone. He would not comment. When asked for his name, he refused to answer.

However, he was able to answer what the future of college night would be.

“Definitely not coming back,” he said. “Ever.”