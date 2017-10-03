Tod Sizer lecture: What technology is doing to “create” time



Jacob Wasserman/THE REVIEW

Tod Sizer talks 5G networks, Nokia and creating time.

BY DEVELOPING REPORTERS



With online shopping websites, search engines and automated cars, engineers and inventors are not just creating new technology: they are creating time.

On Sept. 27, Tod Sizer, head of Nokia Bell Lab’s Optic Memory Research and recipient of the 2012 Scientific Breakthrough Award, delivered a lecture in Mitchell Hall on 5G technology and its potential impact on our world.

Sizer believes that technology has been on a progressive mission to “create” time for humans by lessening the time that they spend on activities such as shopping, driving or searching for information.

“We as humans have been seeking to create time and take advantage of time for a very long time,” Sizer says. “It continues to be something that we seek in the solutions that we build and the ways we as humans are adapting our lives.”

Sizer and his team are on a constant quest to save time for humans. One of their most recent projects has been developing a faster and more effective method to diagnose issues within an elevator. The team partnered with an elevator company to devise a 360° camera that can be sent down an elevator shaft where it sends pictures back to an expert, who can diagnose the problem.

The next step in creating time, Sizer believes, is 5G networks. Unlike previous networks, the aim of 5G is not to replace the network before it. Instead, the purpose of 5G is to improve upon previous networks by ensuring better connection and reduced latency to technology users.

“We have, especially in the last decade, come to the point where we expect to be connected at all times,” Sizer says.

The team has also been working with the German Company, Bosch, to implement 5G in their factories. Bosch utilizes robots in the manufacture of a wide variety of appliances and auto parts, and their previous network of wires running along the ground floor did not deliver the reliable connection that their robots needed to operate. After trying out wifi with lackluster results, Sizer and his team aided the company in their switch to a 5G network, which was met by success and smooth operations.

By the year 2025, in a more automated industrial system than ours today, Sizer predicted that between $3.8 trillion and $11 trillion more would be made by several major industries. In that scenario, the biggest gain by a single industry would be by factories, followed by cities. That future “X-Network” at some point would be able to do work on behalf of humans, making entire industries more efficient.

The Lab also has ideas on how 5G could positively impact everyday people. Service providers such as Fios (one of Nokia Bell Lab’s clients) face issues installing wires to apartments and providing a signal to those whose dwellings have concrete or brick walls and insulated windows. 5G networks are wireless and require no drilling for wires. They also make use of longer millimeter waves so that the signal is strong enough to permeate these secure features.

A major issue facing these new 5G technologies is how to get them to work in suburban neighborhoods. Neighborhoods have many things in them that would lead to the weakening of a large-range wireless signal, such as houses and trees. Sizer says that the solution to that issue is Future Broadband Access Architecture in houses, and a technology called Universal Remote Access Nodes. Those technologies would ideally bring a strong wireless connection to houses and buildings where there was not a strong one before.

Talking about how his company is trying to work on solutions for this issue, Sizer jokes, “Even Bell Labs can’t change the speed of light.” The combination of the two, ideally, would provide a strong wireless connection over as long a distance as possible.

Sizer’s lecture was met with a positive response from the audience, even those who were not member to the field of wireless communication.

Sarah Jensen, a first year graduate student studying electromagnetics, says, “Honestly, another graduate student just pulled me into it. It’s not really my field, but it’s cool to see what the signals guys are doing.”

For others, Sizer’s lecture served as an inspiration. Brant Stacy, a senior electrical engineering major, says, “If I could work for Bell Labs, that would be excellent, in this guy’s exact field.” “He was realistic about everything, how it’s not just a faultless way to connect,” Stacy says, “There’s so many problems, like he said even just trees cause problems with communication.”

In spite of the added benefits and obstacles of 5G, during his lecture, Sizer wanted to make one thing certain on the purpose of 5G, “Creating time, I would argue, is the 5G killer app.”