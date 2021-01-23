Toxic masculinity in society

Toxic masculinity is ingrained in our way of life, so much so that we often do not notice it.



“Masculinity becomes toxic when men do not express themselves emotionally or creatively, in fear of being labeled feminine,” Gallo says.

The Ancient Egyptians, the Romans, Harry Styles: all men who wear or have worn dresses and skirts. Since the dawn of history, toxic masculinity has overtaken society and the way in which men express themselves. Toxic masculinity, as defined by the New York Times, is what happens when men are constantly told that they should not express their emotions freely — that they must be tough and strong, and if they do not fit those standards then they can be viewed as feminine, and therefore weak.

Toxic masculinity is ingrained in our way of life, so much so that we often do not notice it. It is prevalent in such seemingly small ways, like when a young male athlete throws a bad pass, he is regularly told not to “throw like a girl,” as if that is an insult.

This phenomenon presents itself in many other ways as well. Whether it is the men of a family lounging around after a meal while the women clear the table or men being called homosexual for expressing their feelings, these micro-aggressions and actions perpetuate the narratives that advance toxic masculinity.

It is crucial to remember that masculinity is not inherently toxic. Masculinity can be defined on an individual basis, as not everyone defines their masculinity with the same characteristics. Masculinity and the feeling of being manly are not toxic by themselves; those feelings are just being in touch with one’s gender identity.

Masculinity becomes toxic when men do not express themselves emotionally or creatively, in fear of being labeled feminine. This suppression of emotion can lead to extremely aggressive behavior and is part of the psychological reason as to why men commit significantly more violent crimes than women. According to the FBI, in 2012, 88.7% of people arrested for murder or manslaughter were male. This statistic is not a coincidence. According to a psychology professor at Yale University, June Gruber, when men suppress their emotions, they experience more depressive symptoms and more frequently turn to physical violence in comparison to women.

Gender roles were created and sculpted through the years based on such small biological differences between the sexes. It is unreasonable to believe that every man and woman can and will fit into the box of attributes that society has decided upon. Gender roles create a stark divide between the sexes and different gender identities that needs to be bridged.

Prominent men such as Harry Styles who choose to express themselves in ways that society may view as feminine tend to face loads of criticism, despite trying to bridge the aforementioned gap. On Nov. 13, Styles made history as the first solo man to appear on the cover of Vogue. The cover pictured Styles in a Gucci ball gown, an artistic choice that seemed to incite rage within more conservative communities, as he was not embodying the idea of masculinity they tend to cling on to. Many conservative commentators, who often advocate for traditional gender roles, came out with negative and disapproving statements shortly after the release of the Nov. 13 issue.

One specific criticism gained a lot of attention and traction in the media. Conservative author, Candace Owens went on a rant on Twitter detailing her distaste for Styles’ cover shoot. Within her critique, she stated that society is unable to function without manly men, creating the narrative that because he wore a dress, Harry Styles was not manly. Owens also declared in a tweet that it is necessary to “Bring back manly men.”

Owens’ rant, which amassed 114K likes on Twitter, as well as 49K replies, is a direct result of toxic masculinity being ingrained in who we are as humans. This implantation occurs through the consistent prominence of traditional gender roles in our daily lives and they slowly become a part of who we are.

This comment from Owens and the many others like it did not affect Styles or his approach to fashion at all. In a recent interview and photoshoot with Variety, Styles detailed that you lose a myriad of clothing options by shutting out choices purely because they are labeled feminine.

“It [fashion] doesn’t have to be X or Y,” Styles says. “Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

Styles then went on to share a photo to his Instagram feed from the aforementioned Variety shoot with the caption, “Bring back manly men.” This was an obvious slight to Owens whilst clearly showing he will continue to dress ambiguously no matter the criticism faced.

The notion that men are no longer masculine because they choose to wear clothing that was deemed feminine by societal standards is incredibly harmful. Men like Harry Styles are doing their part to rid society of the need to fit everyone into a box when it comes to their identity and masculinity through their clothing choices that help to blur the lines between gender roles on a greater scale. Clothes are just pieces of fabric: Their association with one gender or another morphs and changes over time because their role in delineating between masculine and feminine is artificial.

As mentioned previously, historically, skirts were a common attire of an abundance of the world’s ancient civilizations, regardless of gender. This was largely due to the fact that they were easy to make and allowed for a large range of motion. In ancient times, both men and women wore skirts, while today, that article of clothing is overwhelmingly worn by women. Therefore, these items of clothing were not always gendered as they are today, feeding into harmful gender roles.

Rigid gender roles are a problem that plagues society in so many different ways, both large and small. From seemingly small problems like men being criticized for wearing a dress to men being incredibly more likely to commit violent crimes, all of these issues contribute to the epidemic that is toxic masculinity.