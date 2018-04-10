Trabant garage tickets to be “SOLD OUT” this fall



PMelisa Soysal

The Trabant University Center Garage will go “gateless” as part of a university-wide initiative to switch to a pay-by-plate kiosk system.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

This fall, the Trabant University Center Garage will join the Visitors Center Lot 41, the Center for the Arts Garage and the Perkins Student Center Garage in the university-wide initiative to go “gateless.”

“Trabant is the final phase of the gateless project for the pay lots,” Jenni Sparks, the manager of Parking Services, said.

In January 2017, the Perkins Student Center Garage was switched from a gated, ticketed method to a pay-by-plate kiosk system, which does not require a gate to either enter or exit. The Visitors Center Lot 41 and the Center for the Arts Garage soon followed by going gateless last August.

“There’s no right or wrong way to have to pay for parking.” Kennedy Arnold, a student at the university, said about the options to park by the hour on campus lots. “But I like the ticket better.”

The tickets needed for the gated system, still currently used in the Trabant University Center Garage, were susceptible to damage, malfunctions and misplacements. Customers would become stuck in the garage due to problems with tickets or, in the case of permit holders, a lost ID, Sparks said.

“Either way, the gate would not raise so they could exit freely, so they felt trapped,” she said.

Sean Diffendall, a former employee of Parking Services and a current permit holder, said he has had no problems with either the gated or gateless system, but is very familiar with the calls received from customers stuck behind gates.

“I was never stuck behind a gate,” he said. “But I had helped out a lot of people that had.”

Without gates, vehicles are free to enter and exit the garage without any assistance. The new system has reportedly been successful so far.

“The idea is that the garage works more like a single space parking meter,” Sparks said.

For hourly customers who are worried about overpaying for time in the gateless lots, Sparks recommends the PassportParking Mobile Pay, a smartphone app.

“The app will give you a text when your session is about to expire so you can add time if you’d like,” Sparks said. “You can add up to 48 hours.”

The app, which Sparks said is growing in popularity, features a countdown timer, reminder notifications and parking history, as well as a time extender option. With Trabant University Center Garage as the final ticketed parking option to be changed to the gateless system this fall, the app could continue to see increasing usage.

Sparks said students can expect an official Parking Services announcement over the summer about the coming Trabant University Center Garage change.