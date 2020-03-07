Train hits car on North College Avenue

​

​Kevin Travers​/THE REVIEW

Early Friday night, a grey midsize BMW SUV was struck by a train passing across North College Avenue near the Carpenter Sports Building at around 5:00 or 5:30 p.m.​

BY

​Staff Reporter​

Early Friday night, a grey midsize BMW SUV was struck by a train passing across North College Avenue near the Carpenter Sports Building at around 5:00 or 5:30 p.m. Sources said the driver was able to escape.



Kevin Travers/THE REVIEW

Pictures from the scene showed the car was trashed, but the passengers were okay.

As seen in a video posted on Instagram, the car drove onto the train track area as the warning bar came down and got trapped. The oncoming train hit the vehicle on the front passenger side headlight, pushing it aside as the train sped past.

Kayla Hurst, a junior mathematics major, was working in All Shades Salon & Tan when the collision occurred.

“I looked up and I saw the train was stopped and, we saw these people around, and I went out to see what was going on,” Hurst said. “And then, the cops and an ambulance came. Apparently, everyone was ok, whoever was in the car was able to get out.”

Hurst said the car and train got stuck together, and the train had to be forcibly detached. The Newark Police Department (NPD) and an ambulance reported to the scene shortly after.

At 6:00 p.m., two police cars directed traffic while a tow truck hoisted the smashed car away.

Sean Meadows, a towing operator for Goodchild Towing & Automotive LLC, was on the scene around 6:10 p.m., he said.

“We got the call at about 5:25 p.m., but traffic backed us up,” Meadows said.

​Kevin Travers​/THE REVIEW

​The car and train became stuck together, and the train had to be forcibly detached.​

NPD officers on the scene deferred communication to the department’s press office, which has yet to respond to a request for a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for more updates.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the car in question was a grey midsize Honda SUV. It is not; the car is a BMW. This article was updated Monday evening, March 9th.