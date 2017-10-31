Transfer emerges as standout running back



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Running back Kani Kane rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries in Delaware’s loss to Towson.

When running back Wes Hills was deemed academically ineligible at the start of the 2017 season, it seemed appropriate for either junior running back Kareem Williams or junior running back Thomas Jefferson to take over the backfield.

Jefferson, who has battled a rib injury, and Williams, who redshirted as a sophomore last year, have been in and out of the lineup. In their wake, however, junior transfer Kani Kane has emerged as the man in charge of the backfield.

Kane’s story is a local one. The six-foot, 240-pound running back grew up in Bridgeville, Del., and played high school ball at Sussex Tech, less than two hours away from Delaware’s campus. After high school, he continued his education and played football at Lackawanna Community College.

Though Delaware was always a school on Kane’s mind, his decision to go to community college rather than a four-year school after high school was one driven by a desire to improve academically to qualify for a school like Delaware. As his grades enhanced, the opportunity to play for a bigger program like Delaware’s became possible.

“The transition was a big change, going from high school to junior college,” Kane said. “Junior college was rough and then coming to [Delaware] … it’s a big change.”

Despite Kane’s having to transition twice, his play at Delaware thus far does not reflect it. He has been a key part of Delaware’s offensive resurgence this year, leading the Blue Hens in rushing and touchdowns with 448 total yards on 96 attempts and six total touchdowns thus far.

“He continues to get better,” running back coach Mike Brown said. “He works his tail off, always has a good attitude every single day, eager to learn and eager to get better and you can see that on the field, he runs hard and he’s physical.”

As an alumnus of Cape Henlopen High School, a Sussex Tech rival, freshman defensive lineman Brandon Nixon knew Kane well before he started his career with Delaware.

“I always thought he was a great competitor,” Nixon said. “Always giving everything he had and now just being on the same team as him, I can really see how great of a competitor he’s always been.”

Once exclusively a goal line back, Kane has rushed for over 100 yards in each of Delaware’s last two games. He is the only Delaware running back with two games over the 100-yard mark.

“Kani just comes in there throwing his shoulder into people and getting three yards, four yards something like that,” offensive lineman Brody Kern said. “He wears out the d-line, just any defense and that’s what wins us games. He may not be blazing fast, don’t get me wrong he’s definitely fast, but he’s not going to outrun everyone on the field and he knows that so he just goes out there and he lays hits into people and I love that about him.”

A human services major, Kane hopes to become a guidance counselor post graduation. He also remains focused on improving his game and contributing to the Blue Hens.

“I just take everything week by week and play every game week by week,” Kane said. “Like Coach says, play every game like it’s the most important game of the season, so that’s exactly what I do. Week by week, day by day, practice by practice, I just show up, work hard and get better.”