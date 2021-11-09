Transgender voices left out of conversations on gender-based violence

Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

One group that has largely been left out is the university’s discussions of gender-based violence is the transgender community.

The university community is still dealing with the impacts of recent events of gender-based violence on campus. There have been public discussions, forums and events with the goal of raising awareness and preventing further incidents like the one that happened on Oct. 8 to a university student.

Angela Hattery, professor of women and gender studies and co-director of the Center for the Study and Prevention of Gender-based Violence, explained that the discussions about gender-based violence on campus “have focused primarily on cisgender survivors.”

“We have done some preliminary exploratory [research] and learned that trans, queer and non-binary people are not be treated equitably when they seek services,” Hattery said in an email. “In response, we are currently developing training modules specifically focused on prevention and interventions for trans, queer and non-binary folk.”

Hattery explained that the modules will be integrated into the university’s Domestic Violence Prevention Services (DVPS) curriculum and will also be made available to the wider Delaware community.

“I don’t necessarily mind not being seen, but it’s mostly because of the fear,” a senior English major, who is transgender and for her safety prefers to be referred to as Lilly, said. “If there were no downsides to it, I’d absolutely love to be seen and have trans voices on campus be more known about. Right now, very few things that are LGBT-related at all really come up in anything that the university says or does, unless it’s Pride Month or unless something bad happens.”

This sentiment was echoed by Robin Moore, a junior computer science major at the university. However, Moore says that she doesn’t let it bother her.

“Sometimes when I’m walking home at night, there’s just a sort of anxiety there. I think there’s always kind of an underlying concern of, when you catch someone glancing at you, is that a malicious look?” Moore said. “I don’t let it weigh me down at all … no one’s really done anything negative towards me. I’ve had people actually compliment my clothes.”

Moore explained that that while she feels safe on campus as a transgender woman, she thinks there are places the university could be doing better.

When Moore tried to room with female friends of hers in the dorms, she was unable to because the university still had her registered as a male.

Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride spoke about the systemic issues faced by transgender individuals while at the university’s National Agenda speaker series event on Nov. 3.

“If cisgender men were … needing reproductive health care or were experiencing gender based violence at the same rate that non cisgender men are, this would be a crisis that every elected official would agree needs to be met in the context of gender based violence, and a right that needs to be protected in the context of reproductive health,” McBride said.

Hattery believes that the university could be doing more to support its transgender, non-binary and queer students.

“No institution adequately supports trans students,” Hattery wrote in an email. “We can ALWAYS do better and we should always make commitments to doing more … To be honest, I don’t recall receiving any trans-specific training. Everything I know about trans issues I have learned myself.”

Lilly said that from her experience in her classes, she can tell that professors are unsure about how to support transgender students.

“[There is a] lack of awareness, lack of knowledge, lack of experience,” Lilly said. “I have yet to have a professor who’s outwardly like, ‘Oh, you’re trans, you know you’re terrible, right?’ And maybe that’s just because we know they’d get fired. For the classes I’ve been out, in general, there’s kind [of a] walking on eggshells feeling.”

Lack of education about transgender-related issues is something McBride is aware of across Delaware. She thinks one way to support transgender people is to have allies push themselves to increase “cultural competency” about the subject.

“If we want to be allies, we’ve got to put something on the line, and comfort is both the easiest and most frequent thing that we put on the line,” McBride said. “An allyship should not be easy. It should be hard, and that includes hard, difficult conversations.”

McBride explained in her National Agenda talk that often there is a pressure for transgender people to be out and advocating for transgender issues all the time. She said that even the media’s focus on her status as a transgender woman “creates a challenge of being able to be seen in my full complexity and being able to see be seen for all that I’m working on.”

McBride took a moment before signing off from the event to speak to members of the audience who were transgender.

“Even if we make that choice to not be out a circumstance because of our own safety or or because of the fears of what may come, you then you then feel invisible,” McBride said. “I think people who aren’t in our community don’t often understand how demoralizing and how affecting that feeling of invisibility can be and how important these parts of our identities are for us. And so I just want you to know that I see you, I hear you. And there are so many other people I think across the state, who are working both in our community but beyond to try to build a world where we can all bring our whole selves to work.”