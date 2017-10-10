“Trump is a fat rapist” WiFi network appears on campus



A screenshot was taken of the Wi-Fi hotspot that was named in a politically provocative and vulgar manner.

A vulgarly named secure Wi-Fi network was active and visible to the public in the west side of Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoon. The name was “trump is a fat rapist.”

It is unknown who created and named the Wi-Fi network. The Review became aware of the existence of the network and its name at 1:15 p.m. It disappeared shortly afterwards.

The Information Technologies (IT) Department responded to The Review’s request for comment by noting that students and staff should not be activating their own WiFi hotspots on campus, even though the university detects between 2,000 and 2,500 non-UD Wi-Fi access points on or near campus at any given time.

“We take action if a rogue network is masquerading as one of the official UD Wi-Fi networks: eduroam, UDel, UDel_Guest, or UD Devices,” Richard Gordon, the IT communication group manager, said in an email statement. “People should trust Wi-Fi networks with those names and ignore other Wi-Fi networks.”

The university has no control over the names of private Wi-Fi access points that are not university-affiliated.

The appearance of the Wi-Fi network follows a recent scandal involving Hollywood mogul and major Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein. The allegations of sexual assault leveled against Weinstein mirror similar accusations placed against President Donald J. Trump on his campaign trail.

Throughout the 2016 presidential election, Trump faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, spanning more than three decades, from the early 1980s to 2013. In October 2016, The Washington Post published footage from 2005, in which Trump, on the set of Access Hollywood, can be heard making derogatory remarks toward women.

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said. “Grab’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Following the publication of the Access Hollywood tape, the list of women claiming sexual misconduct allegations against Trump increased in magnitude. The list grew to include Rachel Crooks, Jessica Leeds and reporter Natasha Stoynoff.

Although The Review was unable to confirm or speak to the creator of the Wi-Fi network, the name “trump is a fat rapist” appears to reference the onslaught of sexual assault allegations placed against Trump.

While Delaware Federation of College Republicans State Chairman Daniel Worthington found the name to be vulgar, he felt that the free speech of the creator of the Wi-Fi network was protected under the First Amendment.

“Although I think that name in question is quite vulgar, America is a free country and people have the right to express political opinions in whatever peaceful manner they see fit,” Worthington said in an email statement. “Ultimately, the owners of the wifi box in question are simply exercising their freedom of speech guaranteed by the first amendment.”

University IT provided a solution for students who were offended by the name of the particular Wi-Fi network.

“If a student is offended by a rogue Wi-Fi network name, report the date, time, and location that it was observed by emailing that information to the IT Support Center (consult@udel.edu),” Gordon said in an email statement.

