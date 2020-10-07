Trump, other top Republicans test positive for COVID-19



President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came after Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides who has been traveling with Trump to fundraisers, campaign events and the presidential debate, tested positive on Thursday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump is currently hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he has been administered a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

A growing number of top Republicans have also tested positive for COVID-19, potentially tied to attendance at a crowded Rose Garden event on Saturday to unveil the president’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. These include former Special Assistant to the President Kellyanne Conway, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Both senators are on the Judiciary Committee, which plans to meet in nine days to begin hearings on Trump’s Supreme Court pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who contracted and recovered from COVID-19 over the summer and tested negative on Friday.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020

Other positive cases are potentially tied to Tuesday’s presidential debate, with the city of Cleveland announcing that 11 individuals who were either members of the media or worked on logistics around the debate have tested positive for the disease.

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday after traveling with the president to Tuesday’s debate, along with Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who aided Trump in preparing for the debate.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, both tested negative for COVID-19 after participating in the debate, as did current Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. Pence will fill in for Trump at campaign rallies and is scheduled to host an event in Peoria, Arizona, on Thursday.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who both attended the debate and were seated near the stage, announced that they also tested negative.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“The President’s positive test should serve as a reminder to all Americans that no one is immune from this virus, that it is very real, and that we must remain vigilant against it,” Blunt Rochester said in a statement. “That means wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands frequently. I wish the President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery.”

