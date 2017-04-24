The bromance is dead: The evolving relationship between Trump and Putin



As part of this year’s Fulbright Lecture Series, Stuart Kaufman discussed the newfound relationship between the United States and Russia, and their respective leaders.

Wednesday in the atrium of the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering (ISE) Lab, Stuart Kaufman proposed the possibility of a new Cold War and the ending of the “bromance” between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kaufman is a university professor and expert in political science and international relations. His lecture was the last installment of the three-part Fulbright Lecture Series. According to Amy Greenwald Foley, associate director of Global Outreach at the Institute for Global Studies (IGS), each lecture focused on fostering mutual understanding between the U.S. and people of the world.

“We wanted to focus on a time of change in those areas of the world where our relationships seem to be shifting,” Foley said.

The lecture, titled “Bromance or a New Cold War? U.S.-Russia Relations During the Trump Administration,” explored the history of the relationship between the U.S. and Russia with a specific focus on the evolving alliance between Putin and Trump.

“I was asked to talk about U.S. international relations and at the time I was asked there was this interesting question: why is Mr. Trump so friendly toward Russia?” Kaufman said. “I had the sneaky suspicion that, that wasn’t going to last.”

The Fulbright Lecture Series launched in 2015 as a way to advocate awareness of Fulbright opportunities. The series also aims to recognize past winners within the community for their research and teaching in other countries.

There have been 170 members from the university that have been identified as receiving Fulbright Awards. This year, a record was set. Five students and an additional four alternates is an all-time high for Fulbright Student Awards in a given year at the university.

Kaufman received a Fulbright Scholar Award not as a student, but as a professor, in 2010. He traveled to Vienna, Austria as a visiting professor at the Diplomatic Academy.

Kaufman received degrees from Harvard and the University of Michigan. The 12 year professor of political science and international relations is also the author of three award-winning books titled “Nationalist Passions,” “Modern Hatreds: The Symbolic Politics of Ethnic War” and “The Balance of Power in World History.” He previously served at the University of Kentucky and served as the director of Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian affairs on the U.S National Security Council staff. Kaufman specializes in ethnic conflict, international security affairs and international relations theory.

Kaufman began his lecture with a historical vignette of U.S. and Russian relations to identify, what he believes, is history about to repeat itself.

Towards the end of World War II (WWII), Joseph Stalin, leader of the Soviet Union during the mid-1920s, promised to help the Polish army after their attempt to drive Nazi’s out of Warsaw, Poland. Stalin went back on his promise, diminishing the U.S’s willingness to work with the Russian’s after the end of WWII.

“After this happened they were so shocked at the brutality of the Soviet attitude, basically not caring that people that were their allies were getting slaughtered, that it seriously shook the American belief that there was any way we could work with these people,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman believes that what is happening now between Trump and Putin is a repeat of the events following WWII.

Changing focus, Kaufman spoke of the most acute problem when analyzing the shifting relationship between Trump and Putin: Syria.

“That’s the place President Trump launched 59 cruise missiles recently,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said that from the Russian perspective, Russia is simply supporting the internationally recognized, legally functioning, government of Syria. From the U.S perspective Syria is primarily going against moderate rebels, the combatants that fight against the Syrian regime and terrorist groups like ISIS.

The second issue is that Russia is continuing to foment civil war in Ukraine, Kaufman said.

“Russia wants to control Ukraine and not pay any price for it,” Kaufman said.

He said that there are two different options, the first being coercion. Kaufman said that a conservative option would be to stand up against Russia. From a more liberal standpoint, he suggested sending aid to Ukraine by cleaning up their corruption or by providing military and economic aid.

“The problem is Russia has escalation dominance,” Kaufman said. “Which basically means that whatever the U.S puts in, the Russians can more than match it.”

Kaufman said Russia wants to partner with both the U.S and Bashar al-Assad, president of Syria, to combat ISIS. The U.S strategy is to use diplomacy to try and get Assad out of power so it is possible to put Syria back together again. The issue with that, according to Kaufman is that no one else wants Assad to step down.

“That’s what a cold war looks like,” Kaufman said. “Putin is a dictator, Trump is a wanna-be dictator. So that’s my answer, bromance is dead, we’re heading for a new cold war.”