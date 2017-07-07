Tuition hikes announced for 2017-18 academic year



Tuition prices have risen for the 2017-18 acedemic year.

On Wednesday, the university announced it would raise the rate of tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 school year. Tuition costs will increase by $330 for Delaware residents, totaling $13,160. Likewise, tuition costs will increase by $900 for non-residents, totaling $33,150.

In addition to the hike in tuition costs, room and board fees will also increase by 2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. It should be noted that room and board fees remain independent of the status of a student as a Delaware resident or non-resident. The room and board fees are dependent, however, on the dorm a student chooses to live in, and how many people they share their room with.

“We are committed to controlling costs and assisting our students with the financial and scholarship support they need to complete the degrees that will lead them to successful careers in Delaware and beyond,” Provost Domenico Grasso said in a UDaily article.

Total costs for undergraduate students living on campus with standard housing and dining options, now total at $25,492 for Delaware residents and $45,482 for non-residents. Non-resident students are projected to pay roughly 56 percent more than their Delaware resident counterparts.

Graduate program tuition rates vary by individual program, but base fees will increase by 2.9 percent per credit hour, up to $1,770.