Turnstile pushes the boundaries of hardcore on “Time & Space”

JACK BEATSON

Arts and Entertainment Editor



Photo from Pitchfork.

“Time & Space” is a triumphant example of Turnstile pushing the boundaries of hardcore.

Baltimore hardcore act Turnstile exploded into the scene in 2011 with the release of their debut EP, “Pressure to Succeed.” They garnered popularity in large part because vocalist Brendan Yates also plays drums for fellow Baltimore band Trapped Under Ice, but quickly established themselves as their own separate entity. In the years following, Turnstile has experienced increasing popularity both in the hardcore scene and the music community beyond that.

“Time & Space,” the band’s second full-length album and fifth release overall, is their most ambitious and experimental yet. The band has been known for their sense of groove and funk implemented into their traditional hardcore sound, particularly after 2015’s “Nonstop Feeling.” On their latest release, Turnstile took what they were doing with grooves and intensified it, creating a product that is upbeat, fun, funky and very 80s.

Lead single “Real Thing” opens the album, and begins with a pounding introduction with the guitars and drums synced up, leading into more catchy riffs as Yates half yells, half sings over the instrumental. This is one major thing that stood out to me — Turnstile has always implemented singing in their music, but it is a lot more prominent on “Time & Space.”

“Big Smile” follows suit, and is one of my favorite songs on the record. It’s fast and punchy, and the riff that kicks in about halfway through the track just makes you want to dance. This riff is what made me begin drawing comparisons to 80s punk bands like Sex Pistols and The Damned, and is one of the highlights of “Time & Space” as a whole for me. “Generator” is a heavy and energetic track with a catchy chorus, as Yates sings “generator by my side/push me through the darkest times.”

After the bizarre interlude track “Bomb,” the band continues into “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” which begins with a fat bass line and Yates continuing to sing over it. “High Pressure” is another one of my favorite tracks — it’s super upbeat and implements a pounding piano part during the chorus. Guitarist Brady Ebert rips a super quick guitar solo (one of a handful on the record) that only serves to enhance the energy the song.

“(Lost Another) Piece of My World” and “Can’t Get Away” are both pulsating tracks, and the latter ends with yet another catchy singing part from Yates. “Moon” is probably the highlight of “Time & Space” for me: the track sees bassist Franz Lyons hop on lead vocals and Yates takes his place on bass. Lyons’ voice is deep and thick, and his singing over the track produces an entirely different sound for Turnstile that works very well. This track is sure to be a live favorite for fans.

The next track, “Come Back for More/H.O.Y.” is a mashup of two tracks from the band’s 2016 EP “Move Thru Me” that were re-recorded. These tracks did about as much for me as they did when “Move Thru Me” dropped — they’re okay. They feel more like filler tracks to me; they display the classic Turnstile sound and don’t feel as inventive as the rest of the record. The album closer, “Time & Space,” is intense, even for Turnstile . It culminates in a heavy part which, again, is sure to be a fan favorite live.

Overall, I loved “Time & Space.” Turnstile pushed the boundaries of not only their own sound, but modern hardcore in general. They took a lot of elements of older punk bands and made them modern without sounding like they were trying too hard, and the core of their music still has that classic Turnstile feel. This record also feels a lot more accessible to people who aren’t fans of hardcore music, and it seems like Turnstile feels the same way as they haven’t been touring with many hardcore tour packages as of late. Regardless, “Time & Space” is a fantastic example of hardcore that pushes the boundaries, and I think it’s my favorite Turnstile release to date.

Tracks to listen to:

“Big Smile”

“Moon”

“High Pressure”