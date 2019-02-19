TV Review: “Russian Doll”



“Russian Doll” actress and mastermind Natasha Lyonne pictured here.

With its recent release of “Russian Doll,” Netflix once again delivers — this time with an unrestrained, New York-based take on the “Groundhog Day” narrative. Created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and comedy mastermind Amy Poehler, in only 30 minutes per episode “Russian Doll” fine-tunes a formula that keeps all eight episodes fresh with every twist and turn.

Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a nihilistic, self-absorbed New Yorker with seemingly little regard for the effects of her actions. The charm of her character, though, lies in her wit: a veil for her deep-rooted childhood trauma. Lyonne’s portrayal of Nadia hits the nail on the head with both her comedic approach and her emotionally raw acting in the show’s most climactic scenes.

We follow Nadia at her 36th birthday party, not so coincidentally the night she turns an age that carries tremendous baggage for her. The night ends with her on a mission to find her cat — the instigator of her worries and the ultimate cause of her death.

Her first death, that is.

Immediately after dying, Nadia finds herself back in the bathroom that opened the episode, once again reliving her 36th birthday party. After she dies again and again, it becomes evident that she is trapped in an inexplicable time loop. She continually restarts her day staring at her reflection in the bathroom mirror, forced to face her inner demons while reality and the future unravel at once.

“Russian Doll” tackles mental health in a unique style: representations of trauma and depression frame the narrative arc as Nadia longs to break free of her haunting past and her dispiriting, inescapable loop. As she continues to face these daily deaths, she is also forced to confront the question of why she keeps dying, which is, essentially, the central mystery of the show.

The show is just as comical as it is dark. A dramedy in its truest sense, Netflix ups the ante as episodes progress, and the absurdity of Nadia’s deaths are at times laugh-out-loud funny.

Even the musical choices are fitting: Harry Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up” indicates each new day in a surprisingly pertinent manner. In the opening lines of the song, Nilsson announces, “Gotta get up, gotta get out, gotta get home before the morning comes” — lyrics that become Nadia’s rallying cry as she grows increasingly desperate to escape what has become her personal purgatory.

“Russian Doll” promises further success from Netflix — and television in general. With a writer’s room of all women, the show undermines the notion that women can’t write and direct good television. Women know women better than anyone else. The future of television is in good hands.