Two contested districts in upcoming Newark City Council elections



Courtesy of the City of Newark

“The City Council election candidates, (Top row, left to right) Neel Barua, Jason Lawthorn and Stu Markand, who is running uncontested. (Bottom row, left to right) Richard Nietubicz, Lena Thayer, and incumbent Jennifer Wallace..

BY

SENIOR REPORTER



The Newark City Council election will take place on April 10, and two competitive races will occur in Districts 3 and 5.

Six-term District 6 Council member and Deputy Mayor Stu Markham will run unopposed. Current District 5 City Council member Luke R. Chapman chose not to seek re-election and now the race is set among three political outsiders: Neel Barua, Lena Thayer and Jason Lawhorn.

If elected, Barua — a 30-year-old real estate broker and director of operations for Global Service Partners, his family’s travel agency — would work to rein in the City of Newark’s rapid expansion and development. Barua worries that too much is being built quickly in such a small space. In addition to his professional career, he is studying English at the university.

“If you want change, local government is where that happens,” Barua said. “Those issues affect you everyday.”

Thayer is likewise interested in checking the city’s development plans.

“I’m for development,” Thayer said. “But I’m for smart development.”

Prior to announcing her candidacy, Thayer worked for hosting.com, a consulting firm that helps companies comply with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations. Her government experience consists of two years as an employee of the Newark Parks and Recreation Department.

Lawhorn moved from Wilmington to Newark with his wife and two sons 20 years ago. He worked at Rodel in Newark before becoming a research manager at Advanced Materials Technologies in Wilmington. Lawhorn holds three patents and is currently the vice president of Newark Little League.

As a Newark City Council member, Lawhorn would be chiefly concerned with fiscal responsibility. Newark will hold a referendum on June 19 on a capital investment program, which would cost $26 million, a large portion of the city budget.

“We need an economic development plan that helps us pay for [public services] without causing a burden on our citizens,” Lawhorn said.

Lawhorn’s other priority is the appointment of a new city manager, a position left unoccupied since May 2017.

In District 3, university alumnus Ricky Nietubicz will challenge incumbent City Council member Jennifer Wallace for her seat.

Nietubicz graduated from the university in 2007 with a degree in Political Science, and went on in 2009 to receive a master’s degree in public policy administration. He previously worked for the City of Newark as a city planner, spokesman, community affairs representative and administrator for the Downtown Newark Partnership (DNP). As a city planner, Nietubicz handled a wide variety of land use and economic development responsibilities. As administrator for the DNP, he coordinated city employees, university staff and business owners to help foster economic growth downtown.

Nietubicz’s agenda as a Newark City Council member would be to improve the the working relationship between City staff and Council. He believes that the June referendum and the selection of a new City Manager are extremely important to the future of the community. In 2016, he entered the private sector as the Senior Public Relations Coordinator for Mishimoto Automotive, a New Castle manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket car parts.

“The combination of my experience in the private sector executing strategies to achieve key goals for the organization with my knowledge of the City’s operations have prepared me to serve Newark’s residents.” Nietubicz said.

Wallace was first elected to Newark City Council in 2016, with an overwhelming majority of 84 percent.

Wallace first entered Newark politics as a community organizer. She said that, beginning in 2014, she helped lead a successful grassroots movement protesting against the university’s proposed power plant on the Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus. Apart from her public life, Wallace is a freelance writer and contributes to the American Society of Cytopathology, an association of scientists studying diseases at the cellular level.

Wallace’s agenda on the Newark City Council has focused on increase transparency. During her two-year term, she advocated an earlier start to budget deliberation proceedings and directed the city planning department to post all new development proposals online.

“We’re the people’s representatives,” Wallace said. “So transparency is a fundamental part of our government. The people are our boss, and I think the City of Newark does a good job recognizing that.”

The polling center for the District 3 election will be Aetna Fire Station #7, located at 7 Thorn Ln. Voting for the District 5 election will take place at the First Presbyterian Church at 292 Main St. The polls will be open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.